When Verona Area High School culinary arts teacher Megan Wenn set the number of open seats for the Food Drive Club during the school’s A+ period over the lunch hour earlier this school year, she thought she was estimating a bit too high at 100 seats.
To her surprise, she found herself needing to add more, as 128 students showed up, and most stayed on for the seven-week food drive running from early November until winter break. In all, the student-run group raised just shy of $3,900 in community cash donations for Badger Prairie Needs Network and a goal of 20,000 pounds of food, collected both from drives at Miller and Sons Supermarket and from donations brought in by students at the district’s other school sites.
“I thought I was going to giggle at how many students signed up during that A+ period that we have in the middle of our day,” she said. “It filled up immediately, so I had to push it to 150 students.
“(It’s) all hands on deck, and even students I would never expect to volunteer, do,” Wenn added. “It’s a great thing for them to get out of the house and do something positive for their community. They see what it means, because they bring in the food and there’s empty shelves that they stock.”
The group also collects after-school snacks such as granola bars and fruit roll-ups for the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County in Fitchburg’s Allied Drive/Dunn’s Marsh neighborhood, where both Verona Area and Madison Metropolitan school district students live.
In return, students receive community service hours, which are required for various groups like National Honor Society or Seal of Biliteracy, or are a large part of outside activities such as preparing for confirmation by many Christian denominations. Other students participate but don’t take any volunteer hours, Wenn said, because for them, it’s more about doing right by their neighbors than getting credit.
This is the 20th year of the food drive, Wenn said. It was started by then-French Club teacher Tamara Holtan Arnol, who spent about five years advising students on conducting food drives before Wenn took it over as the adviser 15 years ago.
“It’s sort of her legacy,” Wenn said. “It started out as just her and her small French Club – they’d collect a few boxes, and it has turned into a 20,000-pound, thousands of dollars (event) every single year.”
Students lead the food drive operation, as the leadership board splits into teams and take on different aspects of the food drive, whether that’s setting up and collecting food donated by their elementary and middle school-age peers, or coordinating a weekend donation drive at Miller and Sons where students stand in the front of the store with lists of BPNN’s most needed items and encourage shoppers to donate food or money if they can.
Any money the students donate comes directly from shoppers, who place contributions in a wrapped grocery cart that is then given to BPNN. Because BPNN is a part of the Second Harvest Food Bank network, Wenn explained, it can then stretch those dollars farther to buy food at a far cheaper price than what food would otherwise cost at a grocery store.
And instead of having high school students bring in items like in past years, and sometimes have classroom-based competitions with prizes, the Food Drive club has started opting for store-based collecting. That way, students don’t have as much food to go through to ensure anything donated hasn’t expired, and then donations don’t fall on the same group of enthusiastic and competitive people in classrooms who tend to bring in most of the donations.
“It turned into those strong personalities fighting the good fight, and everybody else (in class) reaping the benefit from it,” she said. “It changed into a club feel.”