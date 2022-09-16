When the new high school opened two years ago, it came with expanded classrooms and learning spaces for many departments. Each has benefited in its own way, but one set of classes has particularly advanced after moving out of the basement and into a main thoroughfare.
The automotive program within the tech ed department at Verona Area High School didn’t get a lot of traffic in the old building, as it was located in the basement. Now, in the new building, students walk right by the classroom, which includes a four-door, double-bay garage that looks no different than a regular mechanic shop.
With that visibility, students now routinely ask, “are those our cars, can we work on those, how do I get into this class?” instructor Ben Zimmerman told the Press.
Multiple classes are taught in the full-service garage space including consumer automotive, automotive tech, and advanced automotive.
This is Zimmerman's fourth year in charge of the program, and he said in that time it has grown from one automotive class with around a dozen students to now having five full sections of consumer automotive and two full sections of automotive tech, totaling around 10 students.
“The space helps drive a lot of interest, and with the increased enrollment – the more kids talk about it, the more it grows,” Zimmerman said.
The old high school could only fit two cars without much room to move around, and shared space with the small engines such as lawnmowers. Now the four door, two-vehicle-deep garage space not only has ample room to move around – but the small engines have their own separate room.
But while the growing popularity of the program is welcome, it also presents a problem, Zimmerman said. All of the cars they work on – taking apart, reassembling – have been donated over the years. And with profitability from used cars sales spiking over the past couple of years due to the pandemic, there hasn’t been a car donated in two years.
“We have a dire need for more cars,” Zimmerman said.
After the same car is taken apart and put together again so many times, new students begin to lose an authentic experience as previous students don’t always put everything back correctly, he said.
Zimmerman said no car is off limits, he will gladly take a look at anything someone may be interested in donating, including older cars, and decide if it's usable for his classes. He can even envision getting a classic car that he could turn into a longer project which could be in the Hometown Days parade when finished.
Even if a car is rusty, it could still be stripped for parts. All donated cars are salvaged after being used in the classroom, the program does not flip cars for money, Zimmerman said.
Apart from the hands-on aspects of the classes, the automotive courses help teach how to read a repair bill, knowing when you need new tires, and other basic skills.
“The sad reality is some mechanics try to take advantage of people,” he said.
Students also learn how to change their own oil and replace air filters, how to mount and dismount tires, and how to balance wheels, sometimes by working on their own vehicles in the school’s garage.
“I tell them, 'if your car needs an oil change, let’s do it, I can monitor you and make sure you are not harming your vehicle',” Zimmerman said.
Students also learn not only how to replace things, such as brakes, but go in-depth to learn how brake systems function, Zimmerman said.
With eight years of experience as an associate diesel mechanic prior to becoming a teacher, he brings experience to his education.
While the classes are still male-dominated, the number of females in his classes are growing, he said.
Some of the students in his courses who are disengaged or uninterested in other classes such as math or English, come to life in automotive.
“Luckily for me, this class is an elective, so kids choose to do it, and you see a very different side of them,” Zimmerman said. “Kids who excel for me, don’t always excel in other classes. A lot of kids I see succeed in this area struggle in the rest of the building. They need this space. For some of them, I am the first person who's told them they don’t have to go to a four-year college.”
Students can earn up to nine credits for Madison Area Technical College through the high school's courses.
Though not all enrolled in his classes want to go on to be mechanics, some just want a better understanding of cars, he said.
Beyond just having a professional garage workspace, Zimmerman has ensured his students are well-outfitted with tools. He said when he was in high school, there were only two sets of tools and often you had to wait to use something.
He has set-up eight identical tool boxes that each have around $3,000 worth of tools in them.
“So kids have what they need at the time they need it, and there is no reason not to be doing something,” Zimmerman said. “There’s no reason everyone can’t be working at once.”
Not only are the students well-equipped, but the program has fostered partnerships with Smart Motors Toyota, Zimbrick Automotive, and Madison Area Technical College, where representatives have come to offer guest lectures to the students.
Someday Zimmerman would even love to work on electric vehicles in class. A company out of California sells electric car kits for students to learn about EVs as they build one, but it's $35,000 per kit.
One of the primary things Zimmerman notices in his students is the change in their confidence in their ability to understand and complete their own vehicle maintenance.
“Students are now really excited about the possibility of being broken down on the side of the road, they have a confidence of 'I can do something if that happens',” he said.