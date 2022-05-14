Beth Steffen has been appointed as the interim principal of Badger Ridge Middle School effective starting on July 1 for the 2022-23 school year.
“This appointment will provide a year of stability for Badger Ridge,” Verona Area School District superintendent Dr. Tremayne Clardy wrote in a May 6 email to families. “Ms. Steffen currently serves as the Language, Literacy and Equity Specialist at Badger Ridge. As such, she already has strong relationships established with students, staff, and families and understands the culture, climate, and day-to-day operations at Badger Ridge.”
In an email sent to families on Friday, April 8, Clardy announced the resignation of principal Jamie Thomas, who had taken over the position just last summer from retiring principal Alan Buss.
At the time, Thomas wrote in an email to the Press that she had accepted the post of principal at Indian Mound Middle School in the McFarland School District, where she lives and her children attend school.
When Thomas announced her resignation, she became the third principal vacancy that the district would need to hire for leading into the 2022-23 school year.
The Verona Area School District will resume its search process for a permanent principal in January 2023.
Steffen has previously served as a principal at Edgewood High School in Madison, an assistant principal, literacy coach, and English teacher in the Madison Metropolitan School District, and as an English teacher in the Beloit School District, according to the May 6 email.
As a literacy coach in Verona, Steffen developed strong collaborative relationships with teachers fused by a shared growth mindset, Clardy wrote on May 6, and as Badger Ridge’s Language, Literacy and Equity Specialist for the 2021-22 school year, she has supported staff and students to excel in their education, he said.
“She brings 24 years of experience to the interim principal role at Badger Ridge Middle School,” Clardy wrote. “Ms. Steffen has a deep passion for literacy as the means to empower students’ lives. In her teaching experience, students consistently demonstrated that literacy, identity, and curiosity are interdependent ingredients necessary for learners to transform their worlds.”