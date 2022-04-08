Badger Ridge Middle School will be looking for a new leader for the 2022-23 school year.
In an email sent home to families on Friday, April 8, Verona Area School District superintendent Tremayne Clardy announced the resignation of principal Jamie Thomas, who took over the post last summer from retiring principal Alan Buss.
Thomas wrote in an email to the Press that she had accepted a principal position for Indian Mound Middle School in the McFarland School District, where she lives and her children attend school.
“I have so much love for Badger Ridge and VASD,” Thomas wrote. “But, when an opportunity presented itself for me to be able to spend more time with my children and make an impact in the community in which I live, I truly believe it is the right decision for my family.”
Thomas’ resignation is effective July 1, Clardy said. Prior to becoming principal, Thomas was the assistant principal at Badger Ridge alongside Buss.
“We are thankful to Ms. Thomas for her 4 years of service to Badger Ridge Middle School students, families, and staff,” Clardy said in the email to families. “We look forward to welcoming an outstanding leader to Badger Ridge Middle School.”
This is the third principal role the district is looking to hire for leading into the 2022-23 school year. At Savannah Oaks Middle School, Jorge Avalos stepped away from his assistant principal role at Verona Area High School to fill in as interim principal while the district searches for a replacement for former principal Paris Echoles, and New Century School and Verona Area International School’s director Ann Princl is retiring in June after spending her entire three-decade career within various roles in the school district.