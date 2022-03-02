Verona Area School District’s Black students in grades 2-9 made the largest gains on average between the fall and winter in literacy, as focus groups have been emphasized in at least two school sites to help students who were falling behind.
According to data provided by the district to the Verona Area Board of Education at its Monday, Feb. 21, board meeting, literacy in Black students across grades 2-9 increased by 7%, resulting in a third of its students being proficient or advanced.
Elementary school students in grades 2-5 on average also made the largest gains in literacy on average, with those students’ rates of being proficient or advanced going up by 6% to 70%. That’s twice the district average of students who moved into proficient and advanced in the same time frame of 3%.
The growth figures are based on STAR testing data, which is given out in short, 20-minute tests during the fall, winter and spring and uses an algorithm based on questions that students are getting right or wrong to determine where their reading and math comprehension skills are. The STAR reading and math tests are given out to students in grades 2-9, and grades K-1 are only given early literacy tests.
Proficiency in those tests is defined as being in the 40th percentile or above.
Numbers vary for how many students take the test, as it can fluctuate based on who is in attendance the day the tests are administered.
Data for both Country View Elementary School and Badger Ridge Middle School was made available during the board meeting. Data sets from other schools that included other demographic breakdowns were requested from the district administration by the Press, but not yet fulfilled by press time Tuesday.
Double-digit growth
Two of Country View’s grade levels had their Black students move into the categories of proficient or advanced by double-digit percentages.
Black students in grades K-1 at Country View had the largest growth in their reading and early literacy, as they went from having 13% of students being advanced or proficient in fall 2021, to 56% percent in winter.
According to data shared by the district, in fall 2021, 11% of the school’s Black fourth grade students were reading at the levels of proficient or advanced. That grade showed the second-largest growth, with 50% of those same students being proficient or advanced in reading, with 39% of that grade’s Black students moving into high literacy levels.
Country View’s fifth grade Black students had the third-largest increase in literacy within the school, as 17% of those students being proficient or advanced in fall 2021 grew into 43% being in the same categories in the fall.
Second and third grade Black students had the same average rates of growth. Second grade Black students increased in literacy by 7% to 45%, and third graders moved from 56% to 63%.
Country View educators who presented at the board meeting credited their weekly professional learning communities for helping drive the growth. The weekly meetings prompt teachers to analyze student learning and be conscious about what students would need to be successful in their class, and then place a focus on students they’ve identified as focus groups who might need additional assistance, they told the board.
Country View educators also have been encouraged to forge stronger connections with students who might be struggling.
Board president Meredith Stier Christensen said that elementary school age students are at such a foundational age where gaps that can be closed will continue to benefit students for years to come as they move forward through their education.
“This actually gives me chills when I see the gaps that are being closed,” she said. “Seeing the intentionality and the process is just very impressive.”
Finding accurate tools
As administrators shifted their focus at Badger Ridge into a culture of celebrating reading, Black students at all levels made gains – even if some of it isn’t yet seen through a lens of being proficient or advanced.
And Hispanic students at Badger Ridge showed high rates of literacy and comprehension, once those who are enrolled in the Two-Way Immersion program were given Spanish-language versions of the STAR test in winter 2021.
Data from Badger Ridge shows that its eighth grade Black students had the highest increases in literacy, with 50% of students being advanced or proficient in winter 2021, an increase of nearly 23% from the fall. Seventh grade Black students moved to having 26.7% being in the advanced or proficient categories in winter, up 14% from the fall; and nearly 28% of sixth grade Black students were in the two highest categories during the winter, up 11% from the fall.
Principal Jamie Thomas said that while it looks like growth can’t be judged completely by how many students moved into proficient or advanced, as 67% of Black sixth graders showed high growth in their testing scores that didn’t reach the higher levels of comprehension yet, but moved them forward from where they were in the fall.
Seventh and eighth grade Black students at Badger Ridge showed 40% and 50% high growth, respectively.
Hispanic students doing the English STAR reading tests showed relatively slow growth, with percentages changing by a handful of points between fall and winter and showing that the vast majority of those students are not proficient or advanced in reading in that language. But it was in the Spanish-language version of the tests, Thomas said, that painted a different picture – nearly 77% of sixth grade Hispanic students were proficient or advanced in reading literacy, with 69% of seventh graders and 56% of eighth graders being in those same categories.
Thomas said they discovered that the Spanish-language version of the tests weren’t being given earlier in the fall, so the school lacked the data from that time as they moved to implement it for the winter.
“So the TWI program at Badger Ridge kind of came on during the pandemic, and so we’ve had to really nurture our TWI program and learn about it as we go,” she said. “So what it’s telling us is that when we look at the data for Badger Ridge, we’re looking at the Forward Exam and looking at the STAR until now, we’re looking at the students taking the test in English. So it’s not giving us an accurate read – the tool isn’t accurate – to be able to tell us exactly how our students are doing in reading.”