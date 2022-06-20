A recent 3D design and printing project at Savanna Oaks Middle School got their neighbors at Stoner Prairie Elementary bubbling with excitement.
Savanna Oaks’ Design thinking and technology teacher Karie Huttner brought together her seventh and eighth grade students with the kindergarteners next door, in a mentorship project that resulted in the printing of bubble wands.
The middle school mentors first met with their kindergarten collaborators the first week of May, where they tested out commercially-produced bubble wands to see what designs work best, and read a bubble wand-themed story.
The kindergarteners were also given their first introduction to Makers Empire, a 3D modeling computer program geared towards children ages 4-13.
“Our first step was making sure that our kinders had access to Makers Empire which is a 3D design program that I absolutely love using with young designers,” Huttner said. “It has an amazing training lab that really engages the designer in understanding how the software works as well as powerful tutorials to support the novice designer.”
Before the middle schoolers got to meet their new bubble wand making buddies, it first took a little trust on the part of kindergarten teachers Jessica Reed and Caitlin Scanlon, but fortunately “both Reed and Scanlon have in the past trusted me with some pretty crazy ideas and been prepared to help make it happen with their kinder learners,” Huttner said.
The idea for this collaboration came about in part because Huttner said she noticed as the school year was drawing to a close, her students lacked purpose in what they were designing.
The second week of the partnership brought an exercise in listening and applying, as the kindergarteners shared their ideas with their mentors for bubble wands, which the mentors then had to draw on a software program called Morphi, which is used for 3D design and modeling.
The middle school designers had to create two different wands for their kindergartner partners to select from based on what their partner shared about what they wanted. Morphi allowed for more three-dimensional designs, while Makers Empire was used to create basic or flat shapes.
The design ideas included hearts, stars, clouds, pawprints, and even Spiderman’s mask and the kids got to choose the color they wanted from a palette of 12 colors.
The students realized virtual modeling isn’t the easiest task, especially when making something for a client, as there will be ﬂukes and mistakes in the prototypes. But they were patient and helped their mentees’ ideas become physical creations, working together twice a week over four weeks.
“Mentors worked hard on making sure they were mentoring and not doing,” Huttner said. “It was amazing to watch how in a few short weeks what these mentors have achieved in both their communication and leadership skills.”
Each of the bubble wands took around 20-40 minutes to print, and with two wands per mentee – that led to a stressful printing marathon ahead of a ‘bubble wand fest’ held on Thursday, June 2, where the mentors and mentees gathered one last time, to try out their wands.
“As I read the mentor reflections from our bubble wand project of mentoring in 3D design and printing, it reminds me of the value of mentoring for our middle school designers,” Huttner said. “Next year I hope to find even more powerful ways to have my designers collaborate with our younger learners.”