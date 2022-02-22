Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Wintry mix with sleet and freezing rain and a chance of thunder-sleet. Minor sleet accumulation possible. Additional ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&