Stoner Prairie Elementary School students received a special storytime on Thursday, Feb. 17, as the school celebrated its fourth annual “Read Your Heart Out” day.
The annual event, which started by having dozens of Black community members and families come into Stoner Prairie to read stories to students and has become a hybrid version in the pandemic, allowed students to interact with four in-person readers and a host of online readers who read picture books over Zoom. The in-person readers included three students from the neighboring Savanna Oaks Middle School, and district mental health coordinator Andreina Suzie Sainvilmar.
Read Your Heart Out is a national event that celebrates African American Family Involvement Day and encourages positive relationships between schools, the community and Black families. Books selected usually feature Black characters and are written and illustrated by Black authors and artists.
This year’s event also included a recorded program by teachers and students, including a message from Michelle Belnavis, who started the day 18 years ago when she was a first and second grade teacher in the Madison Metropolitan School District at Midvale Elementary School. The pre-recorded program also included a interview with local songwriter, Leotha Stanley, who wrote a song that students then sang about growing their minds with reading; and the singing of the hymn, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is often referred to as the Black national anthem after it was promoted by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in the early 1900s.
Stoner Prairie Elementary holds its fourth annual 'Read Your Heart Out' to celebrate Black stories, authors
Savannah Oaks student Tsinat Mamo reads a book about a young girl going on a trip through the cosmos to talk to her aunts about how she should style her hair during Stoner Prairie Elementary School's "Read Your Heart Out" event on Thursday, Feb. 17.
Savanna Oaks student Efua Nyan reads to fifth graders about a grandmother's small house and how her entire family finds a way to fit inside during Stoner Prairie Elementary School's "Read Your Heart Out" event on Thursday, Feb. 17.
Savanna Oaks student Efua Nyan reads to fifth graders about a grandmother's small house and how her entire family finds a way to fit inside during Stoner Prairie Elementary School's "Read Your Heart Out" event on Thursday, Feb. 17.
City of Fitchburg police officer Marlon Hannah reads to teacher Jodi Moll's classroom over Zoom during Stoner Prairie Elementary School's "Read Your Heart Out" event on Thursday, Feb. 17.
Savanna Oaks student Efua Nyan reads "Grandma's Tiny House" to third graders during Stoner Prairie Elementary School's "Read Your Heart Out" event on Thursday, Feb. 17.
