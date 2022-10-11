City to keep exploring options at former school

City of Verona officials will continue to explore their options in selling the former New Century School building after getting an update on potential historic designations and grants.
At the Monday, Oct. 9 Verona Common Council meeting, members and staff discussed the future of the vacant building, located at 401 West Verona Ave., which The Art House, a Madison-based nonprofit, is interested in leasing or buying. One factor in that is an unexpected potential historic designation from the State of Wisconsin, that would consider the building from a standpoint of use, not architectural significance.
In June, the Council heard a presentation from The Art House, which expressed interest in acquiring the former school to use the building for theater, art, and dance. During that meeting, city staff was directed to work with consultants Alexander Company and state officials to determine if the property could be listed on the National Historic Registry.
After reviewing that request, the state determined the building could be listed on the Historic Registry as it meets criteria associated with historic events or activities, but disappointingly, it did not qualify from an architectural standpoint. City administrator Adam Sayre said that’s something “out of the wheelhouse” of Alexander Company, and would require the city to find a new consultant, which the state has a list of.
“They specialize more in architecturally significant buildings that are classified from that standpoint, so they have put the ball back in our court as a staff and said, ‘OK what does the city want to do with this?’” he said. “They don't have the expertise for this (different criteria).”
District 4 Ald. Evan Touchett said the city should leave the decision on any kind of historical designation up to the future tenants or owners.
“(Leave it) to decide for them if there’s a value point in it being an historical building,” he said. “It can be an attraction for the building, it gives them the flexibility I think they need… to be successful. Frankly, an occupied building is better than an abandoned building, and right now it’s abandoned. After seeing the pictures (from the presentation), it was depressing.”
Touchett said it’s “worth exploring what an historical building means, and what it can be and help the potential future owners achieve that.”
“It may not necessarily mean the original woodwork and the original state of the rooms - it was a school - it’s not a school anymore,” he said. “Now it’s an opportunity to do something attractive and something that is artistic and creative and frankly, different.”
Sayre said The Art House remains interested in the property, and city staff will continue working on the project, including more in-depth conversations about working with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation on a Community Development Investment grant.