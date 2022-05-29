They weren’t cutting school, they were just learning about cutting hair.
A group of nearly 20 Verona Area High School students recently visited Madison Area Technical College's cosmetology program to learn more about a career path that interests them.
"I loved going, it was so much fun learning more about the college because I never knew they actually take in clients and I'm now more interested in studying cosmetology,” student Gisselle Gomez-Flores said of the experience.
Verona Area High School aims to provide opportunities for students to learn more about their career interests to help them follow their dreams, its director of communications Marcie Pfeifer-Soderbloom told the Press.
Principal Pam Hammen and educators Rhonda King and Rita Mortenson chaperoned the trip on Thursday, May 5.
“I had an absolutely wonderful time with Mrs. Hammen and Mrs. Mortenson on the Madison College cosmetology field trip,” student Hailey Peterson said. “It was so much fun getting to know other young women at my school with the same interests as myself. The field trip itself was extremely informative and allowed me to really further my understanding of all the options I have to pursue in cosmetology.”
The students who went included Jazmine Braxton, Lesly Calixto, Amira Dean, Rachel Flores-Tapia, Janiyah McClain, Camille Moss, Itzel Ordonez, Hailey Peterson, Mehiely Riefkohl, Britney Rojas, Keira Sanchez, Casey Sanchez, Sherlie Sarabia, Brandy Torres, Tierra Green, Kassedy Guadalupe, Alliyah Simniok, and Dafina Yskollari.