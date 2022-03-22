A Country View Elementary School fifth grade class has raised over $1,600 during a week-long fundraiser for the children of Ukraine with the help of their peers.
Dave Messmann’s fifth grade class coordinated a “Hats for Help'' donation drive the week before spring break from March 14-18, where they encouraged students to wear creative hats to raise awareness for the Russian invasion of Ukraine and how it has resulted in harm to children and their families, and any donations that students wanted to bring in would be appreciated.
Messmann wrote in an email to the Press that the idea to fundraise for the children of Ukraine came about following a lesson that focused on being compassionate toward others and using empathy in action.
“The fifth graders have been amazing. (They’re) stepping up as leaders of our school and meeting the needs of others in our world,” Messmann said. “With some of the students coming and sharing their concerns about what they were seeing and hearing about what was happening in Ukraine, we discussed as a class what we could do and decided to focus on the children of Ukraine.”
Messmann’s students set an initial goal of $250, as they asked students to bring in pennies on Monday with higher coin amounts throughout the rest of the week leading to a dollar on Friday – but they quickly increased their goal to $500, and then $1,000, Messmann wrote.
The amount raised was $1,650 at 2 p.m. March 18, but Country View curriculum and learning specialist Lisette Venegas noted in an email to the Press that the final number might increase following spring break, as many students were on vacation that Friday.
Messmann’s students formed “action teams” to coordinate with staff to write announcements, make videos and posters and collect coins throughout the week. The student accounting team also worked alongside school secretary Katelyn Dorn to put a penny on each student’s desk the first day of the fundraiser, so that all students could feel like they contributed to the cause, Messmann said.
Students then collected nickels on Tuesday, dimes on Wednesday and quarters on Thursday, that they would then pass off to the student coin counting team, who would tally up the donations in the school office with Dorn’s help, Messmann added.
In addition to monetary goals, students were working toward a second set of goals that were tied to the fundraising amounts – if students met the $250 fundraising goal, they’d get a movie day, and once they reached $500, both principal Jessica Beem and school counselor Rachel Reshower would get pies to the face. With the original goals far exceeded, Messmann wrote that his students are now negotiating a new prize for the school community.
Messmann said that it has been “a privilege” to watch his students and others in the school feel motivated to help others outside of their community.
“They are helping to bring hope to this world,” he said. “They are seeing they have superpowers and together they can make a positive difference.