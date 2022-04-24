Over the past few months, a group of second and third graders at New Century School have become amateur maritime archaeologists, after an opportunity to help develop a video game for PBS Wisconsin Education was expanded into a wider lesson plan.
Larry Gundlach’s classroom was one of 18 across Wisconsin involved in testing out a free online video game called “The Legend of the Lost Emerald,” which was released on February 22.
The process began back in autumn 2019, when Gundlach and the other educators met in Manitowoc at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum, where over two days, they began the early discussion and planning of what an educational game based around shipwrecks would look like.
Maritime experts from the museum offered presentations and musicians came and shared sea shanties to help the 18 educators get into a mindset for what they’d like to see in the game.
While the game was developed by University of Wisconsin-Madison based company Field Day Learning Games, the students at New Century School could test it out on their tablet computers, and the developers would make modifications based on the kids’ feedback.
The youth would share places they got stuck in the game, why they found those parts confusing, vocabulary they didn’t understand or words that slowed them down.
“It was an empowering experience to be asked for feedback and letting kids be in the driver’s seat having a hand in development – they were a key part of the process and part of why it turned out so well,” Gundlach said. “In the game itself, kids take on the role of an archaeologist – giving them a chance to be in a quasi-professional role, and hopefully that is helping them do some deep learning.”
Before becoming involved with this new PBS video game, there was “nothing magical” for Gundlach about the topic of shipwrecks, he said, and it had never been a hobby or interest of his before. But, he said the more he began to study shipwrecks, the more intrigued he became.
Gundlach and fellow second/third grade teacher Courtney Bennett brainstormed several experiences to help apply some of what the kids were learning in the game.
“What I like about the game is it puts kids in the role of a maritime archaeologist, experiencing what that would be like, starting to see the way experts see the world,” he said.
After researching online about the sizes of different ships that traversed the Great Lakes carrying cargo, the students crossed the street to the yard of St. Andrew’s Church where they laid down ropes and milk jugs to create the simple outlines of ships, which helped them reenact a maritime archaeologist measuring a shipwreck site by using tape measures.
The class has talked about possibly using quick response (QR) codes on signs around the model ship turning the project into an outdoor museum where anyone could scan the QR codes and see recordings of informational videos.
The 40 students took a field trip on March 1 to Lake Mendota in Madison after having heard stories that many old boats, cars and ice fishing shacks have sunk to the bottom of the lake.
The group made their way out on the frozen lake with augurs, drilling a hole to use a side-scanning sonar to see down into the murky depths – a device typically used by fishermen in boats.
Madison diver Rick Krueger became the project's “guardian angel,” Gundlach said – as he’s cataloged over 1,000 items of interest in the area lakes such as boulders and fish cribs.
After a series of emails between the two, Gundlach was given tips for a few places to look for sunken boats with an underwater fishing camera.
The final and most recent project took place over the past few weeks in the natatorium at New Century, jokingly referred to as Lake Natatorium by Gundlach.
UW-Madison lent the class a Remotely Operated Vehicle – a robotic device that dives underwater while controlled by a human at the surface – allowing for photos or videos to be captured.
Gundlach designed an activity around mapping a shipwreck site. He placed pictures in several spots in the pool, allowing select students to operate the ROV while the other students mapped out the mock shipwreck site.
Students also got to do some diving themselves and used special underwater paper to measure and record the distance between “artifacts.”
An interdisciplinary project like this one is something Gundlach says he’s always striving for as an educator. At three months long, this shipwreck unit has been longer than his typical educational units, he said.
“Learning really gets maximized when you’re able to make those connections,” he said. “It’s maybe a more accurate learning as the real world isn’t compartmentalized into reading, math, science – projects like this show the interconnectedness.”
As one of his students told the Press, “My favorite part about the shipwrecks unit is that we got to do all these fun things that most people wouldn’t do, they would just read about it in a book.”
And as for the benefits a video game can bring to learning – Gundlach said there are several.
“The mere notion of a game format kicks up many students’ interest and any time you can get kids more engaged, that’s important,” he said. “But it’s also an authentic, real-world context for learning skills. While it was not actually diving, it was the same activities like using sonar to find a shipwreck – it synthesized all that into something simplified and accessible that mirrors it. There’s ample research to support that games are a way to teach new skills and concepts.”