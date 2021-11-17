Verona Area School District has been deemed to “exceed expectations” set by the state Department of Public Instruction.

The distinction, given out based on the 2020-21 academic year, is the same as what the district earned for the 2018-19 school year, with a slightly higher score of 75 for 2020-21 than the score of 73.2 two years prior. No district report card data is available for the 2019-20 school year because the state ordered schools to close their doors to in-person instruction for a quarter of that year as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

This is the district’s second consecutive year of having an overall score that exceeded expectations; from 2017-18 to 2018-19, the district improved significantly in the areas of closing gaps between students and growth in student knowledge.

In a letter home to families, district superintendent Tremayne Clardy said the state’s report cards are just one data set that provides an overall look at student success, and that the district will continue to adjust its instructional practices based on additional data that more accurately reflects the work and progress students demonstrate daily.

“We want to acknowledge the obstacles our students faced during the past 18 months and simultaneously celebrate their perseverance. VASD students learned academic skills, as well as skills associated with independence, responsibility, resilience, and time management,” Clardy wrote in the letter. “These skills were enhanced through online learning and teacher support and were applied in real-time in a way that will benefit students in the future.”

On all of the state report card sheets, DPI includes a disclaimer that people should take caution when interpreting scores and ratings because of how the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted K-12 education for the last part of 2019-20, and made it look different in 2020-21. The majority of VASD students, for example, didn’t return to in-person education for the 2020-21 school year until late January, and that was only if students had opted for the phased-in option.

Approximately a third of the district’s students did virtual learning throughout all of 2020-21, and a very small percentage have yet to return to in-person education this year, as nearly 70 students enrolled in the district’s virtual program.

Almost all of the school sites in the district also meet or exceed expectations, with the exception of Badger Ridge Middle School, which remains in the same “meets few expectations” category it’s been in, with a slightly lower score this year. Charter schools New Century School and Verona Area International School and Verona Area High School all earned the distinction of “significantly exceeds expectations.”

Verona Area High School had been labeled as “exceeds expectations” in 2018-19, but is now ranked as the highest category thanks to a slight increase in school growth over 2018-19 and an 18-point growth in closing gaps, now labeled as “target group outcomes” in the 2020-21 reports.

Core Knowledge and Glacier Edge Elementary School also scored highly on the report cards, with both receiving the distinction of “exceeds expectations.”

The district as a whole is outpacing state averages in student achievement in English and Mathematics, district-wide student improvement and closing achievement gaps, and is significantly exceeding expectations for keeping students on track and having them ready for post-secondary education. None of the schools within the district are considered to be failing to meet expectations.

Throughout the district, it’s clear there are still academic achievement gaps between students of color and their white peers.

Black and Hispanic students tend to have much higher rates of scoring as “basic” or “below basic” in the subjects of reading and mathematics than their white peers. The 2020-21 data reflects the test scores of 2,818 students, which is approximately 600 less students than those who were tested in 2018-19.

“Last school year all public schools in Wisconsin were required to administer in-person testing regardless of the instructional model at the time (e.g., in-person, hybrid, or virtual instruction),” Clardy’s letter to families read. “For VASD, the timing for the in-person administration of the Wisconsin Forward Exam in 2020-21 occurred soon after we transitioned from virtual or hybrid learning to in-person learning four days per week.”

Based on the district-wide report card, 85.3% of Black students rank in the areas of basic or below basic in reading and 92.9% in math, and 83% of Hispanic students rank in the areas of basic or below basic in reading and 88% for math. White students statistically score much higher in reading and math, with only 44.8% and 49.5%, respectively, being ranked as basic or below basic.

School sites with higher rates of socioeconomically disadvantaged students tend to have a higher portion of its score be made up of their growth score, so that schools and districts with higher levels of poverty can still be rewarded for advancing student progress, a news release from DPI states. BRMS has the highest rate of socioeconomically disadvantaged students in the district, with 41.7% of its students experiencing financial hardship, higher than the district’s average of 28.1%.

