The Verona Area School District (VASD) Board of Education completed their annual review of Superintendent Dr. Tremayne Clardy’s first year of performance on Monday, June 27.
While the review itself occurred in a closed session, the board reconvened into open session to discuss the outcomes of the performance review and evaluation of Clardy’s first year of service.
“We are very excited to share that the board finds Dr. Clardy to be a highly effective superintendent,” VASD Board of Education President Meredith Stier Christensen said. “The work that has been accomplished is beyond our expectations. It is truly making a positive impact on student achievement.”
Dr. Clardy officially began his tenure in the school district one year ago this week, on July 1, 2021. However, he spent “significant” time onboarding and learning about the district prior to his official start date, a June 30 VASD news release states.
Clardy was given a “highly effective” rating during his review, which is the best rating on the Wisconsin Superintendent Evaluation rubric.
“[The highly effective rating] refers to deep, reflective understanding as evidenced by thorough application as VASD empowers their staff with a focus on continuous improvement,” the June 30 news release from VASD states. “The 2021-22 school year marked the start of Superintendent Clardy’s journey toward fulfilling VASD’s commitment to become the national model for excellence grounded in equity.”
In the VASD strategic plan, equity is defined as, “Each student has access to the resources and educational rigor they need, at the right moment in their education, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, ability, language, family background, or family income.”
The district’s central office and building leaders have collaboratively designed an equity-based staffing budget process to allocate VASD resources in a transparent and measurable way that aligns with budget policy and is grounded in equity, according to the June 30 release.
“True to his word of valuing student, family, and staff voice, Dr. Clardy launched three advisory committees (student, staff, family), intentionally seeking representation of the entire district community to ensure that all perspectives are heard and valued,” the news release states. “These groups met monthly and covered topics ranging from ‘the education of the future,’ to course offerings, communication strategies, and what brings joy to educators in their careers. In addition, over 3,400 of our students, families, and staff recently completed the VASD Climate Survey to share their voice around the domains of the school/building environment, academic environment, social environment, and inclusiveness.”
Early in 2022, the Board of Education also began exploring the need to request permission from Verona voters, by way of a potential autumn 2022 operating referendum, to exceed the district’s revenue limit to address receiving zero new dollars from the state, maintain pace with inflation, and ensure “the district retain and recruit outstanding educators so that VASD’s magic can continue to happen in the classroom,” according to the news release.
“Dr. Clardy is deeply committed to making sure that every student has access to the world class education VASD provides,” the news release states.
The Verona district schools are actively engaged in a “Continuous Improvement Process” to identify academic goals for the year and strategies to meet those goals, all of which were focused on improving student outcomes based on grade level standards, according to the June 30 news release. VASD is already starting to see assessment data showing improved student performance in math and literacy, the release states.
“Dr. Clardy continues to hold the vision, drive, optimism, and integrity that first drew us to him as VASD’s superintendent,” VASD Board of Education member Yanna Williams said. “Over the course of the 2021-22 school year, we have seen over and over again that he is committed to the best outcomes for scholars. He has successfully collaborated with the community to keep students safely in school five days a week during a pandemic, navigated budget challenges, implemented equity-based budgeting, and always ensures multiple voices are heard on issues of interest to students, families, and staff.”
As part of his annual evaluation process, Dr. Clardy provided the board with a “leadership portfolio” summarizing his first year focus areas. He wrote that those included a humanitarian approach to leadership, equity-centered leadership decisions, continuous improvement through a Theory of Action process, financial leadership, and equity-based decision making. Clardy provided details on how he felt his leadership embodied and incorporated his core values throughout the 2021-2022 school year.
“Dr. Clardy has shown he is a careful, thoughtful, talented leader who consistently holds the best interests of students at the forefront of his work,”Stier Christensen said. “The board looks forward to continuing to work with him to grow VASD’s capacity to achieve our mission.”