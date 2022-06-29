On Thursday, June 23, Verona Area School District superintendent Dr. Tremayne Clardy wrote a letter to VASD families informing them that Dr. Emmett Durtschi had submitted his resignation from the district, where he had served as assistant superintendent of student services.
“We are thankful to Dr. Durtschi for his 5 years of service to VASD students, families, and staff,” Clardy wrote.
During the June 22 meeting of the Berlin School Board, Durtschi was appointed to be the next superintendent for the Berlin Area School District, where his first day will be July 5.
Durtschi served as the assistant superintendent of student services in the Verona Area School District, where he oversaw special education, pupil services, social-emotional wellness, district enrollment, and early learning.
Before his five years in Verona, he spent 10 years as the principal at Schenk Elementary School in the Madison Metropolitan School District, five years as a student services program manager in the Sun Prairie Area School District, and two years as a special education teacher in the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District.
“The VASD is committed to providing a world-class education grounded in equity, where every student must be successful. In VASD, equity means that each student has access to the resources and educational rigor they need, at the right moment in their education, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, ability, language, family background, or family income,” Clardy wrote. “Student Services is a critically important area which supports our special education staff who educate students with Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) and our social workers, nurses, counselors, school psychologists, registrars, 4K staff, and their work. In alignment with the work described above, our administration and human resources teams will be reviewing our staffing structures to ensure we serve all students effectively with deep connections across departments. We anticipate communicating the 2022-23 staffing structure and any related staff transitions by the end of August.”
If you have questions relating to student services, contact Tracey Williams at williaot@verona.k12.wi.us or Dr. Sarah Halberg at halbergs@verona.k12.wi.us.