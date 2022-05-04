How does a teacher know when they’ve made an impact on their students? Getting to shake the hands of the President and First Lady as Wisconsin Teacher of the Year would be one way to know for sure.
For Verona Area High School English teacher Kabby Hong, while his recent week in Washington D.C. was “incredible,” getting honored at the White House by the Bidens isn’t the thing he’s most proud of – it’s binders; binders full of letters and notes he gets from students after graduation thanking him.
Hong was one of five teachers named as a Wisconsin Teacher of the Year last July, a program of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and Herb Kohl Educational Foundation.
The award includes both a $6,000 personal grant and a $6,000 matching grant for the high school.
Annually, one of the five teachers is selected to be the state delegate to Washington D.C. after an interview process, and this year Hong represented Wisconsin.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden hosted the 56 national teachers of the year at the White House on April 27.
It was a particularly affirming experience for Hong as Jill Biden is a professor of English and still teaching 14 credit hours as the First Lady.
“That’s an incredibly big load, to do that along with First Lady duties,” Hong said. “To see a fellow educator in the White House that also works day to day to meet the needs of students is incredibly affirming.”
The national group of teachers took a ‘class photo’ with Dr. Jill.
During the reception, President Biden shared “really thoughtful and incredibly personal remarks,” about the teachers in his life, Hong said.
For the week in D.C., Hong paired up with the Minnesota teacher of the year and they met Minnesota Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar, Wisconsin Representative Mark Pocan, and a staffer for Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin.
They were interested in how the school year has gone with staffing and the pandemic, Hong said.
“We talked about a whole wide ray of issues related to education,” he said.
The teachers were even given tickets to tour the Smithsonian National Museum of American History and National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Raising visibility
Personally, one of the topics Hong is focused on is Asian-American visibility, he told the Press. A first generation American born to Korean parents, he grew up speaking Korean and had to learn English.
He would like to help raise the profile of Asian-Americans in school curricula and said they are largely invisible to most Americans, with one study reporting that 42% of people in the United States cannot name a single Asian-American.
Hong also hopes these efforts will raise people’s tolerance, and said there have been approximately 10,000 documented hate crimes against Asians because of COVID-19.
“That’s the message I’m trying to carry forward after Asians have been experiencing an incredibly difficult few years,” he said. “I don’t have any roots in this country and am a perpetual foreigner. It’s incredibly difficult for people to see you as a part of the community. That’s why I’ve worked on increasing visibility of Asian-Americans in the classroom.”
The effort, he said, was catalyzed two years ago when one of his Asian-American students told him that a man had approached her at a store and told her to “go back to her country,” but she was raised in Verona.
“That brought home for me that many people do not see Asian-Americans as part of our community,” Hong said. “This is not a partisan issue. All schools should require Asian-American history. I don’t want it to be part of an identity unit – but rather woven into the curriculum, putting in more diverse voices.”
On May 16, Hong will give a presentation on the topic to the school board and on May 20, a mural representing diversity that he wrote a grant to fund will be unveiled at the high school.
While it’s the binders of thank-yous he’s most proud of after almost 20 years in education, Hong still says going to the White House was a “dream come true” and that he and his fellow teachers of the year grew close and they feel like new family members.
“It doesn’t get better than being invited to the White House, every day since then I’ve had to pinch myself to see if it was all a dream or if it actually happened,” Hong said. “I never thought in a million years I’d ever visit the White House for any reason. To get to go was an affirmation of all the tremendous relationships I have been able to build with students.”