The Verona Area School District will borrow $9.5 million to boost its short-term cash flow as it approaches a time of year when expenditures will exceed revenue being brought in.

It’s a routine part of district finances, assistant superintendent of business services Chad Wiese told the Verona Area Board of Education before it unanimously approved the short-term borrowing at its Monday, Sept. 20, meeting. He said it is done statewide because of how districts are funded.

VASD ended the 2020-21 school year with around $1 million in its fund accounts, which falls into a threshold of 1-2% of revenue exceeding expenditures. Wiese told board members that it’s a healthy amount of money for the district to have left over.

“The idea there is that on an annual basis, there can be times that our fund balance, when you do kind of a checking account audit on a monthly basis, approaches 16, 17, 18 million dollars,” Wiese explained. “There’s also a time during the year where … we dip as low as being $9 million in the hole.”

The $9.5 million in borrowing will help the district pay its bills, mainly consisting of payroll for its teaching and support staff, until it receives a significant amount of tax money in February based on when funds from property tax bills are funneled into their respective city and town in January after tax bills are sent out in December of each year. School districts like Verona Area also get large chunks of revenue in August, with some of that coming from taxpayers who split their bills over six months.

School districts in Wisconsin are required to have a preliminary budget that predicts what its revenues and expenditures will be by July 1 each year, and every other year, they do so with the knowledge that the state’s budget is often unfinalized and might deviate from their predictions.

Other aspects of its funding model aren’t known until after the school year begins, including a “Third Friday” count for student population that has different funding levels for students based on whether they live within the district, or have opted to open-enroll in or out, as well as a portion of the district’s summer school registration averaged over three years.

