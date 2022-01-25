The Verona Area School District has been sued for alleged pay discrepancies between a recently hired male special education teacher, and long-tenured female special education teachers who perform substantially equal work.
In a complaint field in the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Wisconsin on Tuesday, Jan. 25, the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleges the district violated the Equal Pay Act of 1963 by paying nine of its female special education teachers less than a singular male special education teacher, despite them all having the same job description and two of the female teachers being nationally board-certified in special education while the male teacher is not.
The complaint asks the court to require the district to pay back wages to the female special education teachers, as well as force the district to provide equal employment opportunities for women and “eradicate the effects of past and present unlawful employment practices.”
District superintendent Tremayne Clardy declined to comment further on the lawsuit in an email to the Press on Tuesday afternoon, stating that it would be inappropriate for the district to comment on a prior administration’s hiring practices. He added the district “remains committed to lawful, equitable hiring and compensation practices.”
Clardy took over the leadership in the district in July 2021 following the retirement of former superintendent Dean Gorrell; the male special education teacher whose salary is being questioned was hired for the start of the 2019-20 school year.
Prior to Gorrell joining the district in 2005, the district was led by Bill Conzemius, whose tenure overlapped the hiring of some of the teachers listed in the lawsuit.
The male teacher made $77,100 his first year with the district, and will make nearly $81,000 in 2021-22, the complaint states; the female teachers on average are making between $5,000 to $15,000 less, despite all having been with the district since 2005, and as early as 1994.
The lawsuit also alleges that a female school psychologist is being paid lower wages than a male counterpart with the same job title and similar work responsibilities. The female school psychologist has one more year of overall experience than the male employee, but makes $17,000 less than him during the 2021-22 school year. The male school psychologist joined the district in August 2017, while the female employee has been working with the district since 2004.