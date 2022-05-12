Former Verona Area School District substitute teacher Dustin Schallert was sentenced on Friday, May 6, following a sexual assault case. He will never be allowed to teach again.
In 2020, Schallert was accused of having touched two female students at Badger Ridge Middle School in an inappropriate manner.
Schallert was convicted of misdemeanor fourth-degree sexual assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. On March 21, he pled guilty to those charges and also pleaded guilty to a felony count of causing mental harm to a child.
Wisconsin Circuit Court Access records show that the Dane County Circuit Court judge Josann Reynolds withheld Schallert's sentence and put him on probation for two years.
Court records also show the judge withheld adjudication on the felony count.
Schallert, who is now 32 years old, was arrested in March 2020 after a 13-year-old student at Badger Ridge alleged he had placed his hand on her chest, reached up her shirt and played with her hair. An 11-year-old student said he had grabbed her buttocks. The incidents were reported to the school immediately and within minutes Schallert was removed from the premises.
Schallert was originally charged with first-degree and second-degree sexual assault for the incidents.
In March of this year, Schallert pleaded guilty to his charges of disorderly conduct, causing mental harm to a child and fourth-degree sexual assault as part of a plea deal, but the charges of first-degree and second-degree sexual assault were dropped.
Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds decided against the six-month jail sentence requested by Deputy District Attorney William Brown after agreeing with defense attorney Mark Eisenberg that Schallert had already been under strict control for the past two years, and still faces two years of strict sex offender probation under the state Department of Corrections.
He could still face prison time if his probation is revoked by the Department of Corrections during the next two years, at which time his felony conviction could be entered. If the felony conviction is entered, Schallert could face up to 12 and a half years of combined prison and extended supervision.
Brown stated that those felony sexual assault charges had to be dismissed because it became doubtful that prosecutors could prove the acts of sexual assault were intentional acts on Schallert’s part.
Schallert is required to surrender his teaching license and will never be allowed to teach again as part of his May 6 sentencing.
“He was absolutely, unequivocally unqualified and should never work with children again,” Deputy District Attorney William Brown said in the courtroom.