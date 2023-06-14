Former VAHS director of security charged following student altercation

Former Verona Area School District director of security & crisis management director Corey Saffold has been charged with felony child abuse-intentionally cause harm, according to Wisconsin Circuit Court records filed June 14. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court on Thursday, June 15.
According to a June 14 Verona Police Department news release, on Friday, May 18, officers were dispatched to the Verona Area High School for a disruptive student who was reportedly being physical with security staff. When officers arrived, a 17-year-old student had been detained by security staff and the security director reported being bitten by the student during the altercation.
The Verona Police Department investigated the disturbance and learned the director of security & crisis management struck the student in the head and was the first to initiate any physical contact during the disturbance.
“After completing the investigation and after a careful review of the facts, it was determined the act of physically striking the juvenile in this instance was not legally justified and was considered an assault,” read the release. “The Verona Police Department asked the Dane County District Attorney’s office to complete an independent review of the facts and they agreed a crime had occurred and filed a Criminal Complaint charging the security director with Physical Abuse to a Child.”
According to the news release, the Verona Area School District was “completely responsive and cooperative during the investigation and they conducted their own independent internal investigation”
A Wednesday, June 14 news release from VASD states that the district “does not condone initiating physical force between staff and students. Use of physical force should be a last resort, and only used to protect or prevent injury or harm to others or self. Since the incident occurred, VASD has been working with all of those who were involved to move forward in a productive manner.”
According to the district, following the incident, Saffold was placed on leave immediately and remains on unpaid leave. Deputy superintendent Chad Wiese is coordinating safety and security management for the district at this time, the release states.