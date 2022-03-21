A substitute teacher has pleaded guilty to inappropriately touching Badger Ridge Middle School students in March 2020 as a part of a deal with prosecutors.
Dustin Schallert, 32, of Stevens Point, will be required to spend six months in jail with two years of additional court supervision without getting into trouble to avoid becoming a convicted felon, but will be required to give up his teaching license and never apply for one again as a part of the deal. The deal would also reduce his charges from felony child sexual assaults to two misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree sexual assault, as well as felony causing mental harm to a child, according to online court records.
Schallert, who was 30 at the time, was charged with first-degree sexual assault and sexual assault of a child under 16, both felonies, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct in March 2020 after touching students inappropriately on two different occasions while subbing at Badger Ridge. According to a criminal complaint filed March 12, 2020, Schallert allegedly touched the left buttock of a student with an open palm on the first day and slid his hand underneath the shirt of another student in the classroom on the second day.
School administrators had written a letter to parents three days after the second incident that they had pulled Schallert out of class immediately and escorted him off the premises within 15 minutes. Schallert had substituted in classes at the school before that week, the letter said, but there had been no previous reports of inappropriate behavior.
Schallert was arrested Saturday, March 7. And after the March 9 letter, Coughlin said, other parents came forward with stories of incidents prior to March 5.
A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for May 6, where Dane County Circuit Court Judge Josann M. Reynolds will decide whether she will accept the plea deal, according to online court records.
Following the assaults, City of Verona police and elected officials raised concerns that they were not informed of the sexual assault that had taken place on school grounds, with mayor Luke Diaz saying during a March 2020 Common Council meeting that the district put public safety at risk by choosing to only contact Child Protective services.
School administrators made contact with CPS about 40 minutes after school officials removed the teacher, Dustin Schallert, from the classroom near the end of the school day, when a student complained about his behavior.
In a criminal complaint filed in Dane County court, one of the students testified that she noticed he had seemed unbalanced while walking around the classroom and that he was using objects around him to keep himself balanced prior to touching her. Other students also told police that on March 6, Schallert had grabbed a pack of gum out of a students’ pocket, pulled the hair of a student whose hood was up as he was trying to take it down for them, was braiding female students’ hair and started wearing the jacket of the victim, who at that point had left the room.
A student’s father contacted police three hours later. Verona police chief Bernie Coughlin told the Press in March 2020 that the call happened only after the victim and father waited at home because administrators had told them they would call police. Coughlin said not calling police immediately could have a negative impact on the investigation.
“There’s no plausible reason why the VPD was not immediately notified upon the principal and associate principal learning what had just happened,” Coughlin said at the time.
Then-district superintendent Dean Gorrell told the Press on Friday, March 13, 2020, that Badger Ridge administration followed protocol by contacting CPS.
“That report was made within an hour,” he said. “In contacting CPS, what they do is they triage those calls and make the determination as to if, and when, to engage local law enforcement.”
Gorrell said contacting either CPS or local law enforcement, but not requiring both, is a policy held by other school districts in Dane County. He said officials often contact police, but whether they should do so depends on the situation.
Following his arrest, Schallert was given unconventional bond conditions, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic – instead of the usual Dane County monitoring program, he was ordered by Judge Shelley Gaylord to be confined to his apartment. There, his father was ordered to administer random breath tests and Schallert was required to call his mother at least once a day, if not more.