Even though it first opened to students earlier this year in February, the new Verona Area High School didn’t get to celebrate its opening with the wider Verona area community until last week.
The high school hosted an open house on Friday, Sept. 17, and Saturday, Sept. 18, which included live music performed by students and an appearance by former University of Wisconsin-Madison and former Denver Broncos running back Montee Ball.
The building was finished in June 2020 by contractor J.H. Findorff, but students didn’t get to attend classes there until this spring as part of a phased reopening between February and April because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 330,000 square foot building on a 146-acre campus project was funded by a $182 million referendum passed in April 2017, which was the largest referendum in state history at the time.
The new building features a light-filled atrium sitting three stories high, a new performing arts center that can hold an audience of 1,000 and a spacious, open floor plan outside the classrooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, conference rooms and alternative seating arrangements within the classrooms. It’s all been designed for maximizing collaboration, socialization and inclusiveness such as a 100-foot wide “social stairs” that extends both inside and outside the building.
There’s also an indoor track and five basketball courts encapsulated in the fieldhouse.
The project was initiated in 2006 as part of a space needs study, as the district prepared for future growth and opted for a new high school over another elementary school.