Weather Alert

...Snow, Windy, and Freezing Temps Will Make For Slick Travel... A quick moving band of snow will drop southeast across southern Wisconsin this afternoon and exit the area by 5 to 6 pm. While accumulations with this band will be less than half an inch, visibility reductions of 1 mile or less at times could make for hazardous travel. In addition to the snow and winds much colder air will drop temperatures into the 20s. Snow sticking on roads or any lingering moisture starting to freeze could make for slippery conditions this afternoon. Slow down and exercise caution while traveling this afternoon and evening.