The Verona Area Board of Education has new leadership.

The board appointed vice president Meredith Stier Christensen as its president at its Monday, Oct. 4, meeting, as it sought to fill the vacancy created by former board president Noah Robert’s departure effective Sept. 21. Roberts resigned from the board last month to take a job in Gov. Tony Evers’ administration as the state’s liaison to the federal government, which required him to move out of the district to Washington, D.C.

Stier Christensen was appointed to the board in 2016 to the Outside Cities seat when former board member Joanne Gauthier resigned to dedicate more time to her children, a Verona Press story from April 2016 states. A former special education teacher in the district with a Master of Arts in education, Stier Christensen is an attorney who has been on the board during the construction of the new high school, the creation of new attendance boundaries and suggested the district take a phased-in approach to education last fall when she proposed allowing grades K-2 to opt in to in-person instruction.

With Stier Christensen’s nomination to the role of president, other roles were shifted around on the board. Board clerk Kristina Navarro-Haffner was named vice president, and the clerkship was then filled by board member Jennifer Murphy, who will be the fourth clerk in two years’ time.

