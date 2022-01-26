After a career spanning three decades and being in all but one of the Verona Area School District’s elementary schools in that time, New Century and Verona Area International School director Ann Princl is planning to retire.
The Verona Area Board of Education unanimously approved Princl’s resignation, effective June 30, during its Monday, Jan. 24 meeting. The vote was met with sadness, as multiple board members spoke highly of Princl and her work in the district after spending her entire 31-year career at Verona Area schools, including her student teaching job before graduating.
“I just want to say how incredibly grateful we are for her time in the district and all of her work and that her impact on students will be felt long into the future,” board president Meredith Stier Christensen said.
Princl told the Press on Tuesday, Jan. 25, that while she’s retiring in order to gain a bit more balance in her life and be more available to family members.
But she’ll miss seeing the district’s students following her retirement, Princl added.
“I love what I do, working with students, the staff, the families. This is just an opportunity to make a little change, move on to my next chapter,” she said. “The kids … bring me joy every day.”
Princl has worked in all but one of the district’s elementary schools since 1991. Early in her career, she was shifted around between Sugar Creek, Country View and Stoner Prairie as both a second grade teacher and a librarian, and later ended up at Glacier Edge as both a teacher and district-wide mentor coordinator.
Then in 2016, she was appointed as director of both New Century School and Verona Area International School, and split her time between the buildings in the cities of Verona and Fitchburg before the two charter schools came together under one building for the start of the 2020-21 school year.
“I’m so appreciative to have landed in and spent my career in a place as wonderful as the Verona Area School District – I couldn’t have imagined being any place different,” Princl said.