Nearly two years after Sugar Creek Elementary School’s current and former students, teachers and families said goodbye to a building that was nearing its final days of being in use, the building itself is gone.
Construction equipment was out on the property on Thursday, Feb. 3, as all that remained of Sugar Creek’s former location at 420 Church Ave. was piles of concrete and other debris.
No one has taught or learned in the building for nearly two years – the Sugar Creek and New Century School staffs held its goodbye party for the buildings on Feb. 29, 2020, and two weeks later, schools across the state were ordered to close their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The site has been slated for redevelopment for years, as the Verona Area School District transferred ownership of the property to the city in 2020. The closure of the old Sugar Creek building came as the district opened the new high school campus on the west side of the city, and shifted around sites and attendance boundaries to address overcrowding issues at the other schools.
In July 2021, the City of Verona Common Council approved separate plans from the two developers who are working on the project. In addition to the 10,000-square foot commercial space and 232 apartment units spread over nine buildings – some of which are priced at market rate and some deemed affordable based on 30-60% of the county median income – the development on West Verona Avenue sandwiched between Marietta and Legion Street will include a more than 2-acre park and the renovation of the historic New Century School building.