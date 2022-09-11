The Verona Area School District all-staff convocation took place on Thursday, Aug. 25, which brought over 900 teachers, administrators, coaches, counselors, and custodians to the auditorium of the new high school.
No matter their role, everyone in the district is an educator, Superintendent Dr. Tremayne Clardy said during the event, which was also attended by members of the Verona Area Education Association, Verona Education Support Professionals Association, and VASD Board of Education.
“Everyone is an educator, I don’t care what your title is, we all work in service of students and we all teach in our own ways,” he said.
Two students got to address the crowd, Faith Rush and EJ Van De Grift.
Rush said she is “very appreciative of and thankful for” all teachers she’s had. She shared about teachers who made classrooms a comfortable space to discuss Roe v. Wade, Title IX, same sex marriage, and school shootings, she shared her appreciation for her assistant principal at Savanna Oaks Middle School who directed student drop-off no matter the weather conditions, and she talked about her eighth grade sciene teacher helping her realize how cool science was.
Rush said it can sometimes be hard to build trusting relationships with adults and sometimes youths feel invalidated and afraid to speak up, but she feels that she’s built trusting relationships with VASD teachers.
Van De Grift shared how being dubbed “De money” by a teacher helped him see his educators as other people, not just robots working at the school
“It may not seem like much, but it’s the personal connections you all make that drive us students to wake up each day and learn – it's the relationships that stick with us,” he said. “I firmly believe to call it a community it must be more than students, teachers, advisors – more importantly, we’re people.”
In the address from Dr. Clardy, he emphasized the importance of ‘disciplinary literacy,’ to increase students’ ability to write, listen, and speak as they read and learn content from different subject areas or content disciplines. Disciplinary literacy can be defined as the confluence of content knowledge, experiences, and skills merged with the ability to read, write, listen, speak, and think critically.
Clardy said all educators are teaching some form of literacy, whether band teachers with music notes, football coaches with x’s and o’s in their playbook, calculus teachers with numbers – he said that literacy extends beyond just letters, reading, and writing.
He said that educators have a “moral obligation” to make sure every student walks away from VASD with the ability to not only survive, but thrive, in the increasingly diverse global community.
Seven staff members were recognized who have been with the district for 25 years.
There were student performances by the Black Star drumline, Verona Area High School Dance Team, and Latino Nation dancers.
The 2022 National Teacher of the Year Kurt Russell was among the guest speakers. Russell teaches classes including African American History and Race, Gender, and Oppression at Oberlin High School in Oberlin, Ohio.
He was introduced by VAHS English teacher Kabby Hong, who was one of five statewide teachers named as a Wisconsin Teachers of the Year, who said that Russell “advocates for classrooms to better reflect who is in them.”
“If you ask your students who the teacher of the year is, I am hoping they will say one of you,” Russell said. “Our job is to make students feel humanized, important, and valued – not just because they are our future, but because they deserve it. They deserve our best.”