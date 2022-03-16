Country View Elementary School showcases its families

Country View Elementary School educational technology coach David VanSicklen poses in front of an art exhibition put together by art teacher Cole Melvin, where students were asked to draw things they felt reflected their identities and what brings them joy. Country View is encouraging families to take photos in front of the art installation during parent-teacher conferences.

Families who came to Country View Elementary School should have seen a snapshot of their children and their family hanging on the wall, as a way to welcome them back and strengthen ties to the school.

Curriculum and learning specialist Lisette Venegas wrote in an email to the Press that during the month of February, teachers had students make posters and art projects that represent themselves and their families as a way to keep families feeling connected to the school. Posters created by students talked about the traditions their families have, and what their families do for them that brings them joy.

“We have missed having families in our school building due to COVID,” she said. “We wanted learners to showcase their identities and joy while connecting our families to our school.”

Art teacher Cole Melvin also worked with students to make a wing wall, made of paper feathers decorated by students with things central to their identities that bring them joy, Venegas wrote.

