Country View Elementary holds Glow Dance

Students and their families dance to the DJ'ed music during Country View Elementary School's Glow Dance on Friday, Feb. 11.

 Photo submitted

Country View Elementary School students, staff and families gathered for a school-wide dance on Friday, Feb. 11. Attendees got to participate in hula hooping and limbo contests, as well as dance to music provided by a DJ. 

Photos: Country View Elementary School holds ‘Glow Dance’

