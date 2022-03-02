Country View Elementary School students, staff and families gathered for a school-wide dance on Friday, Feb. 11. Attendees got to participate in hula hooping and limbo contests, as well as dance to music provided by a DJ.
Verona Area School District
Photos: Country View Elementary School holds ‘Glow Dance’
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
Our newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
-
Black students see largest average growth in literacy between fall and winter months across Verona Area School District
-
Gymnastics: Verona’s Annika Rufenacht hoping diving experience helps at D1 state gymnastics meet
-
Girls basketball: Verona’s Angie Murphy named Big Eight’s Coach of the Year
-
Boys basketball: Verona freshman Drew Murphy selected to Big Eight’s second team
-
Verona Area High School art gallery to showcase work of students across the district in March
Weather
Currently in Oregon
33°
33° / 22°
3 PM
33°
4 PM
33°
5 PM
32°
6 PM
30°
7 PM
30°
Latest e-Edition
This month's Corre la Voz
Calendar
© Copyright 2022 Verona Press, 156 N. Main St. Oregon, WI | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.