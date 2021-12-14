Photos: Country View fourth graders learn wind, cloud formations in virtual field trip

Country View Elementary School fourth graders harnessed wind power and formed clouds during a virtual field trip to cap a learning unit about weather.

Verona Area High School science teacher Matt Tiller brought his students to Country View on Thursday, Dec. 9, to help teach around 100 fourth graders how to make windmills out of paper cups, pencils and straws, as well as form clouds out of cotton balls and teach how wind moves clouds by having students blow them across the gymnasium floor. Tiller helped conduct a virtual field trip for first grade students a few weeks earlier focusing on animal adaptations.

The virtual field trips, which high school technology coordinator Rita Mortensen and bilingual teaching specialist Lisette Venegas have been coordinating at different schools since 2017, involve bringing high school students to the elementary sites to interact with their younger peers on topics they’re learning about as a part of their curriculum.

Photos: Country View students build nests, don blubber during their first ‘virtual field trip’ For some Country View Elementary School first graders, dipping their hands covered in Crisco in ice water, or building nests with Verona Area …

Photos: CVE students learn about MLB stadiums, monarchy in 'virtual field trips' Country View Elementary School third and fifth grade students participated in virtual field trips earlier this month to learn about Major Leag…

VAHS students participate in 'Play 60' virtual field trip Verona Area High School students participated in an NFL “Play 60” virtual field trip on Wednesday, Oct. 23, in the K-Wing gym. Students with s…