Country View fourth graders learn about weather

Students create windmills out of paper cups, straws and pencils during a virtual field trip with Verona Area High School students to wrap up the fourth grade's weather unit on Thursday, Dec. 9, in the Country View gymnasium.

 Photo submitted

Country View Elementary School fourth graders harnessed wind power and formed clouds during a virtual field trip to cap a learning unit about weather.

Verona Area High School science teacher Matt Tiller brought his students to Country View on Thursday, Dec. 9, to help teach around 100 fourth graders how to make windmills out of paper cups, pencils and straws, as well as form clouds out of cotton balls and teach how wind moves clouds by having students blow them across the gymnasium floor. Tiller helped conduct a virtual field trip for first grade students a few weeks earlier focusing on animal adaptations.

The virtual field trips, which high school technology coordinator Rita Mortensen and bilingual teaching specialist Lisette Venegas have been coordinating at different schools since 2017, involve bringing high school students to the elementary sites to interact with their younger peers on topics they’re learning about as a part of their curriculum.

Photos: Country View fourth graders learn wind, cloud formations in virtual field trip

