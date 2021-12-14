Photos: Country View fourth graders learn wind, cloud formations in virtual field trip

Students create windmills out of paper cups, straws and pencils during a virtual field trip with Verona Area High School students to wrap up the fourth grade's weather unit on Thursday, Dec. 9, in the Country View gymnasium.
Country View Elementary School fourth graders harnessed wind power and formed clouds during a virtual field trip to cap a learning unit about weather.
Verona Area High School science teacher Matt Tiller brought his students to Country View on Thursday, Dec. 9, to help teach around 100 fourth graders how to make windmills out of paper cups, pencils and straws, as well as form clouds out of cotton balls and teach how wind moves clouds by having students blow them across the gymnasium floor. Tiller helped conduct a virtual field trip for first grade students a few weeks earlier focusing on animal adaptations.
The virtual field trips, which high school technology coordinator Rita Mortensen and bilingual teaching specialist Lisette Venegas have been coordinating at different schools since 2017, involve bringing high school students to the elementary sites to interact with their younger peers on topics they’re learning about as a part of their curriculum.
1 of 6
Country View fourth graders learn about weather
Photo submitted
High schoolers help Country View Elementary School students assemble windmills of paper cups, pencils and straws during a virtual field trip with Verona Area High School students to wrap up the fourth grade's weather unit on Thursday, Dec. 9, in the Country View gymnasium.
Country View Elementary School students use cotton balls to recreate styles of clouds during a virtual field trip with Verona Area High School students to wrap up the fourth grade's weather unit on Thursday, Dec. 9, in the Country View gymnasium.
Students create windmills out of paper cups, straws and pencils during a virtual field trip with Verona Area High School students to wrap up the fourth grade's weather unit on Thursday, Dec. 9, in the Country View gymnasium.
Students demonstrate how wind blows clouds by pushing cotton balls across the floor during a virtual field trip with Verona Area High School students to wrap up the fourth grade's weather unit on Thursday, Dec. 9, in the Country View gymnasium.
A student shows of their windmill made of paper cups, straws and a pencil during a virtual field trip with Verona Area High School students to wrap up the fourth grade's weather unit on Thursday, Dec. 9, in the Country View gymnasium.
Country View Elementary School fourth graders watch a series of weather presentations before going to stations during a virtual field trip with Verona Area High School students to wrap up the fourth grade's weather unit on Thursday, Dec. 9, in the Country View gymnasium.
Photos: Country View fourth graders learn wind, cloud formations in virtual field trip
1 of 6
Country View fourth graders learn about weather
Photo submitted
High schoolers help Country View Elementary School students assemble windmills of paper cups, pencils and straws during a virtual field trip with Verona Area High School students to wrap up the fourth grade's weather unit on Thursday, Dec. 9, in the Country View gymnasium.
Country View fourth graders learn about weather
Photo submitted
Country View Elementary School students use cotton balls to recreate styles of clouds during a virtual field trip with Verona Area High School students to wrap up the fourth grade's weather unit on Thursday, Dec. 9, in the Country View gymnasium.
Country View fourth graders learn about weather
Photo submitted
Students create windmills out of paper cups, straws and pencils during a virtual field trip with Verona Area High School students to wrap up the fourth grade's weather unit on Thursday, Dec. 9, in the Country View gymnasium.
Country View fourth graders learn about weather
Photo submitted
Students demonstrate how wind blows clouds by pushing cotton balls across the floor during a virtual field trip with Verona Area High School students to wrap up the fourth grade's weather unit on Thursday, Dec. 9, in the Country View gymnasium.
Country View fourth graders learn about weather
Photo submitted
A student shows of their windmill made of paper cups, straws and a pencil during a virtual field trip with Verona Area High School students to wrap up the fourth grade's weather unit on Thursday, Dec. 9, in the Country View gymnasium.
Country View fourth graders learn about weather
Photo submitted
Country View Elementary School fourth graders watch a series of weather presentations before going to stations during a virtual field trip with Verona Area High School students to wrap up the fourth grade's weather unit on Thursday, Dec. 9, in the Country View gymnasium.
...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Green, Rock, Lafayette, Iowa, Dane, Marquette, Green
Lake, Columbia and Sauk Counties.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&