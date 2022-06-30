The Verona Area High School’s Class of 2022 Graduation Ceremony was held on Saturday, June 11.
The ceremony was held at the VAHS Fieldhouse.
Graduation was also livestreamed on the large screen in the high school’s Performing Arts Center, as well as livestreamed online, so that the graduates’ families and friends could watch from anywhere around the world.
More than 430 seniors officially became VASD graduates on June 11.
The High School Band played "Pomp and Circumstance" under the direction of music educator Eric Anderson, and also performed “Seasons of Love” by Jonathan Larson.
Get to know the Class of 2022:
Class Flower: Orange Tiger Lily (symbolizes confidence, pride and wealth)
Class Song: “22” by Taylor Swift
Class Motto: “You have to cherish things in a different way when you know the clock is ticking, you are under pressure.” – Chadwick Boseman
Speakers:
Summa Cum Laude Speaker - Lora Reinfeldt
At-Large Speaker - Vonne Mei Barnett
Pam Hammen, Verona Area High School Principal
Dr. Tremayne Clardy, Verona Area School District Superintendent
Board of Education members assisting in handing out diplomas:
Meredith Stier Christensen, President
Jennifer Murphy, Vice President
Nicole Vafadari, Clerk
Joe Hanes
Kristina Navarro-Haffner