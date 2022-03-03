Photos: New Century School students explore sunken ships, vehicle in Lake Mendota

Students stand on the ice to help lower underwater cameras into the water and do data collection during a field trip to Lake Mendota on Tuesday, March 1, where students got to look at sunken boats and a vehicle submerged in the water.
What started as a fun lesson for New Century School second and third graders about shipwrecks turned into them standing out on Lake Mendota Tuesday, March 1, looking at shipwrecked boats and a sunken vehicle as they yearned to know more.
During the field trip, students watched as holes were drilled in the ice and then helped lower cameras and do other data collection alongside University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Limnology department and the Clean Lakes Alliance. They then got to get a closer look at the sunken boats and vehicle, as cameras gave them a front row seat tour.
New Century School students explore 'shipwrecks' on Lake Mendota
Students watch as a hole is drilled in the water to prepare to look at "shipwrecks" during a field trip to Lake Mendota on Tuesday, March 1, where students got to look at sunken boats and a vehicle submerged in the water.
Groups of students stand on the ice as they learn about "shipwrecks" during a field trip to Lake Mendota on Tuesday, March 1, where students got to look at sunken boats and a vehicle submerged in the water.
Students stand on the ice to help lower underwater cameras into the water and do data collection during a field trip to Lake Mendota on Tuesday, March 1, where students got to look at sunken boats and a vehicle submerged in the water.
Students stand on the ice to help lower underwater cameras into the water and do data collection during a field trip to Lake Mendota on Tuesday, March 1, where students got to look at sunken boats and a vehicle submerged in the water.
Students stand on the ice to help lower underwater cameras into the water and do data collection during a field trip to Lake Mendota on Tuesday, March 1, where students got to look at sunken boats and a vehicle submerged in the water.
Students stand on the ice to help lower underwater cameras into the water and do data collection during a field trip to Lake Mendota on Tuesday, March 1, where students got to look at sunken boats and a vehicle submerged in the water.
Students stand on the ice to help lower underwater cameras into the water and do data collection during a field trip to Lake Mendota on Tuesday, March 1, where students got to look at sunken boats and a vehicle submerged in the water.
Photos: New Century School students explore sunken ships, vehicle in Lake Mendota
Students watch as a hole is drilled in the water to prepare to look at "shipwrecks" during a field trip to Lake Mendota on Tuesday, March 1, where students got to look at sunken boats and a vehicle submerged in the water.
Students watch as a camera is dropped into the water during a field trip to Lake Mendota on Tuesday, March 1, where students got to look at sunken boats and a vehicle submerged in the water.
Groups of students stand on the ice as they learn about "shipwrecks" during a field trip to Lake Mendota on Tuesday, March 1, where students got to look at sunken boats and a vehicle submerged in the water.
Students stand on the ice to help lower underwater cameras into the water and do data collection during a field trip to Lake Mendota on Tuesday, March 1, where students got to look at sunken boats and a vehicle submerged in the water.
Students stand on the ice to help lower underwater cameras into the water and do data collection during a field trip to Lake Mendota on Tuesday, March 1, where students got to look at sunken boats and a vehicle submerged in the water.
Students stand on the ice to help lower underwater cameras into the water and do data collection during a field trip to Lake Mendota on Tuesday, March 1, where students got to look at sunken boats and a vehicle submerged in the water.
Students stand on the ice to help lower underwater cameras into the water and do data collection during a field trip to Lake Mendota on Tuesday, March 1, where students got to look at sunken boats and a vehicle submerged in the water.
Students stand on the ice to help lower underwater cameras into the water and do data collection during a field trip to Lake Mendota on Tuesday, March 1, where students got to look at sunken boats and a vehicle submerged in the water.