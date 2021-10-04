Photos: Orange and black fill the streets as Verona Area High School’s Homecoming parade returns

Eastbound West Verona Avenue became devoid of cars and instead was filled with orange and black on Friday, Oct. 1, as the Verona Area High School’s Homecoming parade returned for the first time in two years with a new route. Student athlete groups, the Homecoming court and elementary and middle school students from their respective schools marched down West Verona Avenue throwing out candy and waving to the hundreds of people lining the streets. The new parade route, which was slightly longer than prior years, took students out and around the new high school campus for the first time after it was opened in 2020, but had no Homecoming that year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and gathering restrictions.
Close
Verona Area School District celebrates 2021 Homecoming
Members of the 2021 Verona Area High School Homecoming court wave to attendees during the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona Area School District celebrates 2021 Homecoming
Members of the Verona Area High School varsity football team wave to the crowd during the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona Area School District celebrates 2021 Homecoming
Verona Area High School football players hand out candy to parade attendees during the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona Area School District celebrates 2021 Homecoming
Glacier Edge Elementary School students hand out candy during the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona Area School District celebrates 2021 Homecoming
A child digs in a bag of candy carried by his mother so he can throw it out to parade attendees during the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona Area School District celebrates 2021 Homecoming
Glacier Edge Elementary School parents follow their students along the route during the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona Area School District celebrates 2021 Homecoming
Children carry buckets of candy to throw to their peers along the curb during the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona Area School District celebrates 2021 Homecoming
The Verona Area High School cheer team hands out candy during the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona Area School District celebrates 2021 Homecoming
The Verona Area High School cheer team hands out candy during the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona Area School District celebrates 2021 Homecoming
A Wildcat mascot rides alongside the cheer team during the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona Area School District celebrates 2021 Homecoming
The Verona Area High School Black Student Union cheers during the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona Area School District celebrates 2021 Homecoming
Verona Youth Hockey participants walk – and skate – their way through the route during the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona Area School District celebrates 2021 Homecoming
Students and families from Core Knowledge Charter School fill the street during the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona Area School District celebrates 2021 Homecoming
A Verona Youth Soccer athlete stops along the parade route to pet an attendee's dog during the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona Area School District celebrates 2021 Homecoming
Verona Area School District librarians hand out bookmarks during the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona Area School District celebrates 2021 Homecoming
Members of the Verona Area/Madison Edgewood gymnastics team cheer out of the back of a truck during the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona Area School District celebrates 2021 Homecoming
Members of the 2021 Verona Area High School Homecoming court wave to attendees during the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona Area School District celebrates 2021 Homecoming
Members of the Verona Area High School varsity football team wave to the crowd during the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona Area School District celebrates 2021 Homecoming
Verona Area High School football players hand out candy to parade attendees during the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona Area School District celebrates 2021 Homecoming
Glacier Edge Elementary School students hand out candy during the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona Area School District celebrates 2021 Homecoming
A child digs in a bag of candy carried by his mother so he can throw it out to parade attendees during the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona Area School District celebrates 2021 Homecoming
Glacier Edge Elementary School parents follow their students along the route during the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona Area School District celebrates 2021 Homecoming
Children carry buckets of candy to throw to their peers along the curb during the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona Area School District celebrates 2021 Homecoming
The Verona Area High School cheer team hands out candy during the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona Area School District celebrates 2021 Homecoming
The Verona Area High School cheer team hands out candy during the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona Area School District celebrates 2021 Homecoming
A Wildcat mascot rides alongside the cheer team during the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona Area School District celebrates 2021 Homecoming
The Verona Area High School Black Student Union cheers during the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona Area School District celebrates 2021 Homecoming
Verona Youth Hockey participants walk – and skate – their way through the route during the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona Area School District celebrates 2021 Homecoming
Students and families from Core Knowledge Charter School fill the street during the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona Area School District celebrates 2021 Homecoming
A Verona Youth Soccer athlete stops along the parade route to pet an attendee's dog during the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona Area School District celebrates 2021 Homecoming
Verona Area School District librarians hand out bookmarks during the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona Area School District celebrates 2021 Homecoming
Members of the Verona Area/Madison Edgewood gymnastics team cheer out of the back of a truck during the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1, along West Verona Avenue.