Verona Area School District celebrates 2021 Homecoming

Verona Area High School football players hand out candy to parade attendees during the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1, along West Verona Avenue.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

Eastbound West Verona Avenue became devoid of cars and instead was filled with orange and black on Friday, Oct. 1, as the Verona Area High School’s Homecoming parade returned for the first time in two years with a new route.

Student athlete groups, the Homecoming court and elementary and middle school students from their respective schools marched down West Verona Avenue throwing out candy and waving to the hundreds of people lining the streets. The new parade route, which was slightly longer than prior years, took students out and around the new high school campus for the first time after it was opened in 2020, but had no Homecoming that year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and gathering restrictions.

Photos: Orange and black fill the streets as Verona Area High School’s Homecoming parade returns

