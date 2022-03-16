University of Wisconsin-Madison students and staff lead students, from right, Isaiah, Elijah and Josh Wirtz, and their dad Mark, and Isaac Gorrell and his mom Amy in a learning activity during the Sugar Creek Elementary School Imagination Fair on Friday, March 11.
The day that the Sugar Creek Elementary School Imagination Fair was scheduled to take place in March 2020, it was canceled – and the students who had created projects, posters and prose found themselves not attending the event, but also school in person for the next six months, or longer, as schools were ordered to close their doors.
So the return of the Sugar Creek Imagination Fair on Friday, March 11, was special, as it was the first time the event returned in nearly two years. Students made posters based on science experiments they conducted, wrote short stories and poetry that were judged by members of the community and participated in demonstrations from University of Wisconsin-Madison students and staff.
Photos: Sugar Creek Elementary School Imagination Fair returns after two years
Sugar Creek Elementary School student Emersyn Grant stands with her gemstones project at the Friday, March 11, Imagination Fair held in the school gym.
Sugar Creek Elementary School students put measuring cups of water underneath boxes with special lights during the Imagination Fair on Friday, March 11, in the school gym.
Sugar Creek Elementary School student Adam Bergh stands with his poster during the Imagination Fair on Friday, March 11, in the school gym.
Sugar Creek Elementary School students Malaina Borleske and Ava Coleman stand with their poster during the Imagination Fair on Friday, March 11, in the school gym.