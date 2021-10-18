What’s the cost of getting to slime your teachers with cups of old ketchup, mustard and relish as they lay on a hot dog-shaped piece of paper? Some may say it’s priceless, but the record for this year’s Sugar Creek Elementary School fundraiser will say it’s $33,000.

Students were treated to a pep rally on Friday, Oct. 1, where grades K-2 and then 3-5 got to take their turns in two different pep rallies where they could take their pick of old condiments to dump on four teachers and principal Todd Brunner as a reward for their fundraising efforts. The fundraiser coincides with the school’s annual Fun Run, which was held the following day on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Faced with needing to triple-route its buses, Verona Area schools shift school start times Verona Area High School students will see the largest time shifts, starting their days at 8:45 a.m. and ending at 3:50 p.m.

Verona Area’s Sugar Creek wins three state awards Sugar Creek Elementary School has three new awards from the state Department of Public Instruction for its math, reading and behavioral work.