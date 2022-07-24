The sun is shining bright, the air is hot and humid, and the cicadas are buzzing – it may be summer, but school is still in session – summer school, that is.
July is summer school month for Verona Area School District, and around 720 students are spread across Sugar Creek Elementary School and Verona Area High School taking a variety of courses both for fun and academic enrichment.
Classes are taking place from July 6 through July 29 at the two schools, with class lengths ranging from two to four weeks long.
Pre-kindergarten through fifth grade students are at Sugar Creek, while sixth through twelfth grade students are at the high school.
Classes are based around the teachers’ interests, but still have to meet district academic standards, with enrichment-based sills embedded into the classes.
This year, the summer school classes are more tied to district learning standards than in past years, and are more explicitly focused not only on enrichment activities, but also educational components, VASD Public Information Officer Marcie Pfeifer-Soderbloom told the Press.
Class topics range from coding, camping, chess, ecology, literacy, storytelling, and sports to languages including German, Mandarin, Spanish to ‘Healing Ethno And Racial Trauma’ and ‘Restorative Justice 101.’
“It’s important that teacher’s voices are heard and they teach what they want so that it’s a good experience for the teacher and students,” pre-K through 5th grade summer school principal Laura Marquardt told the Press.
The classes also build community and teach Social Emotional Learning (SEL) skills, she said.
There are around 15-20 students per class, she added.
“We cap it at that for a manageable environment, where students can be focused,” Marquardt said.
Students are provided breakfast and a snack every day at school and whether students are attending four two weeks or four, the cost is still the same for everyone – free. Transportation is also offered throughout the school district.
“It’s all free for families, we do everything we can to make it accessible,” Marquardt said. “There’s been high interest, people are excited to be here. The program is full for this summer, it was very popular and filled up fast.”
This is the first year Sugar Creek is hosting summer school classes and Marquardt’s first year as a summer school principal.
She said the past two years there was more social distancing and smaller options for families because of the pandemic, but this year the summer school classes are back in full-swing.
“It provides an opportunity for kids to keep learning all summer long,” she said.
The Sugar Creek librarian is also staffing the library three days a week so students can browse and read.
There was signage around Sugar Creek promoting the ‘fantastic four expectations’ of respect for self, others, environment, and learning, which is based on the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) framework that schools use to improve the behavior of students. Marquardt changed all the signage in the school from saying ‘Sugar Creek’ to saying ‘Summer School’ to make the space inviting and inclusive to all the students.
She wants students to feel safe and supported and aims to encourage an environment accessible to all families, she said.
"Our world-class educators are committed to serving our students,” VASD Superintendent Dr. Tremayne Clardy told the Press. “Our teachers, administrators, child nutrition staff, and custodial staff are all on board to bring summer school to our scholars. We deeply appreciate their expertise and dedication."
The sixth through twelfth grade students are being engaged by cooking, art, and team sports classes just as much as they are getting support for their core classes, earning high school level credits over summer in courses such as math and science. Some students are taking an Advanced Placement (AP) prep boot camp.
There are both in-person, online-only, and hybrid classes, which offers busier older students who may have jobs or other summer commitments greater flexibility, grade 6-12 summer school principal Cory Zimmerman told the Press.
While the elementary school students only take walking field trips, the high school students take bussed field trips such as fishing classes at Fireman’s Park Beach and gym classes at Blue Mound State Park.
For Zimmerman, who has worked as a school social worker for a decade, he said this was an opportunity to take on a bigger leadership role in the school community, for which he was grateful. He loved getting to meet students that he’ll work with in the future early, and he loves that middle school students get a sneak peek at the high school before their transition over.
Marquardt, who has been in the district 16 years and has been the dean of students at Sugar Creek for two years, also said she appreciated a chance to “step up leadership skills” as a summer school principal.
"Summer School is all about reigniting the joy of learning among our scholars through fun, academic exploration, enrichment experiences, and curricular reinforcement,” Clardy said. “We accomplish this with classes like video game creation, animation, fishing, cooking, chess, reading and writing about camping and animals, exploring math through nature, Chinese voice acting, and so much more. There is something for everyone to experience the joy of learning this summer."