Photos: Verona Area High School presents ‘Radium Girls,’ showcasing a fight for medical justice

Grace Fryer (Ava Stevenson) talks about how she knew something had to be wrong with the paint, because of how it kept her clothes and shoes a glow with an eerie green light when she went to bed at night during the Verona Area High School theater department's production of "Radium Girls" on Thursday, March 3.
The Verona Area High School theater department told the historical story of women in the 1920’s who were intentionally poisoned by radium paint in their factory from March 3-5. Students performed their spring play, “Radium Girls,” three times at the high school performing arts center, 234 Wildcat Way.
The plot of “Radium Girls,” written by D.W. Gregory, revolves around the story of a woman, Grace Fryer (Ava Stevenson), who is charged with painting watch dials with radium after the public became enamored with the chemical’s bright green glow. She takes on the U.S. Radium Corporation and its owner, Arthur Roeder (Ruby Hicks), as her friends and family worry that her fight will backfire on her, an event description states.
Other characters such as other factory workers, company representatives and historical figures were played by Julia Beardsley, Payton Bystol, Katya Davitski, Kaitlyn Hockensmith, Sophie Hodkiewicz, Addy Killinger, Devin Korolewicz, DyShaun McDaniel, Amara Rea, and Annabel Showalter.
The show was stage managed by Ja’niyah McClain with assistance from Sasha Henes. Students Maeve Sebastion, Fernando Xocua-Ocelotl, Leslie Alvarez and Luigi Santi coordinated the backstage strategy for the show.
Verona Area High School presents 'Radium Girls' as spring play returns to in-person
Show attendees don 1920's-style attire during a dinner made by culinary students ahead of the show during the Verona Area High School theater department's production of "Radium Girls" on Thursday, March 3.
From right, radium plant worker Kathryn (Annabel Showalter) talks about the funeral of another woman who had worked in the factory painting watch dials with self-luminous radium paint to her coworkers Grace Fryer (Ava Stevenson) and Irene (Payton Bystol) during the Verona Area High School theater department's production of "Radium Girls" on Thursday, March 3.
From right, Irene (Payton Bystol) is awaken by her coworkers Grace (Ava Stevenson) and Kathryn (Annabel Showalter) after passing out from radiation poising during the Verona Area High School theater department's production of "Radium Girls" on Thursday, March 3. Historically, the painters at the factory were told to straighten the points of their paintbrushes by putting them in their mouths, causing them to ingest deadly amounts of powdered radium that they had been previously promised was safe.
Tommy (Devin Korolewicz) talks to Grace (Ava Stevenson) about the future they'll have when they get married during the Verona Area High School theater department's production of "Radium Girls" on Thursday, March 3.
U.S. Radium company owner Arthur Roeder (Ruby Hicks) tells his wife Harriet (Julia Beardsley) about the possibilities with radium as they sit on their front porch during the Verona Area High School theater department's production of "Radium Girls" on Thursday, March 3.
From left, Grace Fryer (Ava Stevenson) asks for another complaint form for Kathryn (Annabel Showalter) who is experiencing severe symptoms they suspect is related to radium poisoning during the Verona Area High School theater department's production of "Radium Girls" on Thursday, March 3.
From left, Dr. Frederick Flinn (DyShaun McDaniel) tells Grace Fryer (Ava Stevenson) that all of the medical issues she's experiencing are due to poor hygiene and a lack of fresh fruits during the Verona Area High School theater department's production of "Radium Girls" on Thursday, March 3. Grace and others later find out that Flinn is not a medical doctor, but has been hired by the U.S. Radium company to deflect their health concerns.
U.S. Radium company doctors and scientists look at the mouth x-ray of a woman who is experiencing bone deneration because of radiation poisoning during the Verona Area High School theater department's production of "Radium Girls" on Thursday, March 3.
From left, Harriet Roeder (Julia Beardsley) confronts her husband Arthur (Ruby Hicks) about whether he knew he was purposely poisoning the women in his factory by knowing that radium was a dangerous chemical during the Verona Area High School theater department's production of "Radium Girls" on Thursday, March 3.
Grace Fryer (Ava Stevenson) gives Tommy (Devin Korolewicz) back the engagement ring he gave her as she told him that they don't have a future together because she'll die of radiation poisoning from exposure in the watch dial factory during the Verona Area High School theater department's production of "Radium Girls" on Thursday, March 3.
A reporter confronts former U.S. Radium company owner and paint inventor Dr. Von Sochocky (Devin Korolewicz) about the safety of radium, to which he admits that it's a dangerous chemical that should not be used, during the Verona Area High School theater department's production of "Radium Girls" on Thursday, March 3.
