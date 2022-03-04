Verona Area High School presents 'Radium Girls' as spring play returns to in-person

Grace Fryer (Ava Stevenson) talks about how she knew something had to be wrong with the paint, because of how it kept her clothes and shoes a glow with an eerie green light when she went to bed at night during the Verona Area High School theater department's production of "Radium Girls" on Thursday, March 3.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

The Verona Area High School theater department told the historical story of women in the 1920’s who were intentionally poisoned by radium paint in their factory from March 3-5. Students performed their spring play, “Radium Girls,” three times at the high school performing arts center, 234 Wildcat Way.

The plot of “Radium Girls,” written by D.W. Gregory, revolves around the story of a woman, Grace Fryer (Ava Stevenson), who is charged with painting watch dials with radium after the public became enamored with the chemical’s bright green glow. She takes on the U.S. Radium Corporation and its owner, Arthur Roeder (Ruby Hicks), as her friends and family worry that her fight will backfire on her, an event description states.

Other characters such as other factory workers, company representatives and historical figures were played by Julia Beardsley, Payton Bystol, Katya Davitski, Kaitlyn Hockensmith, Sophie Hodkiewicz, Addy Killinger, Devin Korolewicz, DyShaun McDaniel, Amara Rea, and Annabel Showalter.

The show was stage managed by Ja’niyah McClain with assistance from Sasha Henes. Students Maeve Sebastion, Fernando Xocua-Ocelotl, Leslie Alvarez and Luigi Santi coordinated the backstage strategy for the show.

Photos: Verona Area High School presents ‘Radium Girls,’ showcasing a fight for medical justice

