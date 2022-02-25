Photos: Verona Area High School puts diversity, kindness on display through Multicultural Showcase

Latino Nation performs a series of dances originating from different Latin American countries and the Caribbean during the Multicultural Showcase on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area High School students brought their pride and pieces of their culture to the stage during multiple performances of the Multicultural Show on Thursday, Feb. 24.
Students performed the show three times, twice for the student body during the school day and a third time for the general public on Thursday night. The show, which is run by the school’s Multicultural Leadership Council, featured a fashion show of clothing from around the world, dances to Bollywood, AfroBeats and Latin American music and songs that students connected to as a part of their heritage.
The show also featured two pre-recorded videos, one from the school’s Unite club that works to bring together students of all abilities to support one another through kindness and inclusion. Another that discussed the differences between culture appropriation, which is defined as an inappropriate or unacknowledged adoption of at least one element of a culture or identity, and cultural appreciation, and how examples of both have impacted high school students and staff.
The show is typically held in December in conjunction with the school’s Youth Social Justice Summit, but was postponed due to a rumored weapons threat that day. The decision was made to postpone the Multicultural Showcase from that day because school administrators felt seeing the show, which is performed twice during the day, was a significant aspect of student learning.
Students open the show by singing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" during the Multicultural Showcase on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center. The song was deemed the Black national anthem in the early 1900s by the NAACP in the years after it was written as a commemoration for President Abraham Lincoln's birthday and originally performed by students at a segregated Black school in Florida.
Nyree Braxton sings "Someone Like You" to pay homage to her biracial ancestry and demonstrate that people can have musical tastes outside of what people perceive they should during the Multicultural Showcase on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Keertana Bora peforms Bollywood dancing, which consists of a blend of Indian dance styles that tells stories through hand gestures or body movement, during the Multicultural Showcase on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Ryan Llanto performs a series of Kpop dances during the Multicultural Showcase on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center. Kpop is a music genre that originated in South Korea but has grown in popularity to have an international audience.
Zaki Zaidi performs Indian film song, "Kya Hua Tera Vada," which translates to "what happened to your promise?" during the Multicultural Showcase on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Muntaha Mohamoud shows off traditional Somali clothing called a dirac during the Multicultural Showcase on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center. A dirac is traditionally worn during special occassions or on large milestones in a Somali woman's life.
Zaki Zaidi wears a Shalwar Kameez, a traditional outfit on the Indian subcontinent, during the Multicultural Showcase on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Aariya Gopal dons an Indian dress called a lehenga during the Multicultural Showcase on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center. A lehenga dress is commonly worn during festivals and weddings, and made of silk and embroidery.
Magnolia Adanhou wears an African Pagne Wax dress during the Multicultural Showcase on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center. Depending on the region of Africa, the colorful dress is either considered everyday attire, or is for special occasions.
Keertana Bora wears a 3-piece lehenga dress during the Multicultural Showcase on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center. It is often worn dor weddings and festivals, and dates back to the 10th century as royal attire for the Mughal Empire.
Hani Sulieman wears a dirac dress during the Multicultural Showcase on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center. A dirac is traditionally worn during special occassions or on large milestones in a Somali woman's life.
Nabila Maow wears a dirac during the Multicultural Showcase on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center. A dirac is traditionally worn during special occassions or on large milestones in a Somali woman's life.
Zephirine Zoungonou wears a west African dress made of Wax print during the Multicultural Showcase on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center. The dress is won during festive occasions, church and in everyday life.
Aariya Gopal performs the song "Shape of You" in the style of carnatic music from southern India during the Multicultural Showcase on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center. Carnatic music is often takes combinations of notes to create multiple scales, and Gopal's version also incorporates aspects of Afro-Caribbean music.
Senior Nabila Maow performs a selection of Somali poetry, with one piece dedicated to her mother's struggle, during the Multicultural Showcase on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
From left, Joy Bailey, Magnolia Adanhou and Zephirine Zoungonou dance to AfroBeats during the Multicultural Showcase on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center. AfroBeats blends west African music with other genres such as jazz and soul to create a combination of African and Western pop music.
From left, Magnolia Adanhou, Zephirine Zoungonou and Joy Bailey dance to AfroBeats during the Multicultural Showcase on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center. AfroBeats blends west African music with other genres such as jazz and soul to create a combination of African and Western pop music.
Latino Nation performs a series of dances originating from different Latin American countries and the Caribbean during the Multicultural Showcase on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Latino Nation performs a series of dances originating from different Latin American countries and the Caribbean during the Multicultural Showcase on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Latino Nation performs a series of dances originating from different Latin American countries and the Caribbean during the Multicultural Showcase on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Samantha Gretzlock signs the introduction of a performance during the Multicultural Showcase on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Samantha Gretzlock, who was born with hearing loss, signs along to a song during the Multicultural Showcase on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Students perform TikTok dances during the Multicultural Showcase on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Students perform TikTok dances during the Multicultural Showcase on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Students perform TikTok dances during the Multicultural Showcase on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.