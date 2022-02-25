Photos: Verona Area High School puts diversity, kindness on display through Multicultural Showcase

Verona Area High School's Multicultural Showcase returns

Latino Nation performs a series of dances originating from different Latin American countries and the Caribbean during the Multicultural Showcase on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.

Verona Area High School students brought their pride and pieces of their culture to the stage during multiple performances of the Multicultural Show on Thursday, Feb. 24.

Students performed the show three times, twice for the student body during the school day and a third time for the general public on Thursday night. The show, which is run by the school’s Multicultural Leadership Council, featured a fashion show of clothing from around the world, dances to Bollywood, AfroBeats and Latin American music and songs that students connected to as a part of their heritage.

The show also featured two pre-recorded videos, one from the school’s Unite club that works to bring together students of all abilities to support one another through kindness and inclusion. Another that discussed the differences between culture appropriation, which is defined as an inappropriate or unacknowledged adoption of at least one element of a culture or identity, and cultural appreciation, and how examples of both have impacted high school students and staff.

The show is typically held in December in conjunction with the school’s Youth Social Justice Summit, but was postponed due to a rumored weapons threat that day. The decision was made to postpone the Multicultural Showcase from that day because school administrators felt seeing the show, which is performed twice during the day, was a significant aspect of student learning.

