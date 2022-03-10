Photos: Verona Area High School showcases the district’s K-12 students in March art show

Two children look around at the art exhibits during the Tuesday, March 8, public reception for the K-12 art show at the Verona Area High School gallery. The K-12 art show runs throughout the month of March.
Students of all grade levels are the featured artwork in the Verona Area High School’s art gallery for March to celebrate National Youth Art Month.
The exhibition, which includes drawings, paintings and forms of mixed media including dioramas and a cardboard unicorn, will be up throughout the month of March. On Tuesday, March 8, the school held a public reception for the artwork, where parents and family members were allowed to come in and look at their children’s work.
1 of 10
Verona Area High School shows off artwork from all grade levels of the district
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
At right, Country View Elementary School first grader Beatrice Gulley-Stum's painting of a cheetah hangs on the wall during the Tuesday, March 8, public reception for the K-12 art show at the Verona Area High School gallery. The K-12 art show runs throughout the month of March.
Verona Area High School shows off artwork from all grade levels of the district
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Stoner Prairie Elementary School fourth grade Raqia Hassan's "Gryffindor papier-mache vase" sits on display during the Tuesday, March 8, public reception for the K-12 art show at the Verona Area High School gallery. The K-12 art show runs throughout the month of March.
Verona Area High School shows off artwork from all grade levels of the district
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Savanna Oaks Middle School sixth grade student Amelia Frey's "Wonderland in the Sky" hangs on the wall during the Tuesday, March 8, public reception for the K-12 art show at the Verona Area High School gallery. The K-12 art show runs throughout the month of March.
Verona Area High School shows off artwork from all grade levels of the district
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Sugar Creek Elementary School kindergartener Londyn Wickline's "Fish Tales" mixed media hangs on display during the Tuesday, March 8, public reception for the K-12 art show at the Verona Area High School gallery. The K-12 art show runs throughout the month of March.
Verona Area High School shows off artwork from all grade levels of the district
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From right, Jackie Verity looks at the art submissions with daughter Elle during the Tuesday, March 8, public reception for the K-12 art show at the Verona Area High School gallery. The K-12 art show runs throughout the month of March.
Verona Area High School shows off artwork from all grade levels of the district
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Country View Elementary School first grader Luisa Perez's "Cardboard Unicorn" sits on display during the Tuesday, March 8, public reception for the K-12 art show at the Verona Area High School gallery. The K-12 art show runs throughout the month of March.
Verona Area High School shows off artwork from all grade levels of the district
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Savanna Oaks Middle School seventh grader Maria (Vicky) Gutierrez's "Panda Diorama" sits on display to another tin can diorama during the Tuesday, March 8, public reception for the K-12 art show at the Verona Area High School gallery. The K-12 art show runs throughout the month of March.
Verona Area High School shows off artwork from all grade levels of the district
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Two children look around at the art exhibits during the Tuesday, March 8, public reception for the K-12 art show at the Verona Area High School gallery. The K-12 art show runs throughout the month of March.
Verona Area High School shows off artwork from all grade levels of the district
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Sugar Creek Elementary School fifth grader Francesca Stier's Chihuly inspired faux glass sculture made of recycled plastic and markers sits on display in the corner during the Tuesday, March 8, public reception for the K-12 art show at the Verona Area High School gallery. The K-12 art show runs throughout the month of March.
Verona Area High School shows off artwork from all grade levels of the district
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
A heart shaped collage featuring the art of Verona Area International School students Maia Rabedeaux and Abby Bagley, and New Century School students Enzo Nardi and Charlee Loeffler hangs on display during the Tuesday, March 8, public reception for the K-12 art show at the Verona Area High School gallery. The K-12 art show runs throughout the month of March.
