Verona Area High School shows off artwork from all grade levels of the district

Two children look around at the art exhibits during the Tuesday, March 8, public reception for the K-12 art show at the Verona Area High School gallery. The K-12 art show runs throughout the month of March.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

Students of all grade levels are the featured artwork in the Verona Area High School’s art gallery for March to celebrate National Youth Art Month.

The exhibition, which includes drawings, paintings and forms of mixed media including dioramas and a cardboard unicorn, will be up throughout the month of March. On Tuesday, March 8, the school held a public reception for the artwork, where parents and family members were allowed to come in and look at their children’s work.

Photos: Verona Area High School showcases the district’s K-12 students in March art show

