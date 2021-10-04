Photos: Verona Area High School students get into the spirit with Homecoming pep rally

Verona Area High School students and staff embodied the Homecoming spirit last week, as they held the annual celebration just four months after last year’s.

While the make-up Homecoming in May was a pared-down version, this fall’s version roared back to life with dress-up days throughout the week, a pep rally at the end of the day Friday, the quintessential Homecoming football game against rivals Middleton-Cross Plains High School and the Saturday night dance.

Middleton-Cross Plains ended up blanking the Wildcats on their home field on Friday, Oct. 1, staying undefeated with a score of 30-0.

Students ended their “Spirit Day” Friday with a pep rally at the football stadium that featured performances by the cheer and dance teams, the announcement of the Homecoming court and a teacher and staff dance. Students also got a healthy dose of competition between the grades as they competed to see who would perform the best “rollercoaster” in the stands.

