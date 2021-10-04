Photos: Verona Area High School students get into the spirit with Homecoming pep rally

Verona Area High School students and staff embodied the Homecoming spirit last week, as they held the annual celebration just four months after last year’s.
While the make-up Homecoming in May was a pared-down version, this fall’s version roared back to life with dress-up days throughout the week, a pep rally at the end of the day Friday, the quintessential Homecoming football game against rivals Middleton-Cross Plains High School and the Saturday night dance.
Middleton-Cross Plains ended up blanking the Wildcats on their home field on Friday, Oct. 1, staying undefeated with a score of 30-0.
Students ended their “Spirit Day” Friday with a pep rally at the football stadium that featured performances by the cheer and dance teams, the announcement of the Homecoming court and a teacher and staff dance. Students also got a healthy dose of competition between the grades as they competed to see who would perform the best “rollercoaster” in the stands.
At right, cheer team member Joy Bailey shakes her pom-poms alongside her team members during the pep rally.
Center, high school technology integreation specialist Rita Mortenson dances with fellow staff during the teacher dance at the pep rally.
Cheer team member Joy Bailey shakes her pom-poms alongside her team members.
Tae Tae Bey is lifted into the air by her cheer team peers.
Miya Gentile flies in the air alongside the pom-poms of her cheer team peers.
Juniors clap as they watch the Homecoming court annoucement.
Vonny Barnett, a member of the Homecoming Court, waves to the crowd as she's introduced.
Claudia Bobb, a member of the Homecoming court, waves to the crowd as she's introduced.
Vandy Fau, a member of the Homecoming court, encourages the crowd to make noise as he's introduced.
Peyton Jeske dances with N.J. Elias during the dance team performance.
Vince Langlois holds Audrey Voss as they perform the dance team's routine.
Isaiah Marsh does a backflip during the dance team performance.
Teacher Chuck Monzon shows off his moves during the teacher dance.
Teacher A.J. Simonini busts a move during the teacher dance.
High school technology integreation specialist Rita Mortenson dances with fellow staff during the teacher dance.
Junior Mason Armstrong leads the juniors in taunting the senior class.
Members of the senior class do the rollercoaster.