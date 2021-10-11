Photos: Verona Area High School Theater puts on ‘Xanadu,’ its first in-person show since COVID-19

Center, Sonny (Brennen Pelletier) and the Muses sing "All Over the World" as they clean up the roller disco theater in time to meet the owner's demands during the Verona Area High School's production of "Xanadu," on Friday, Oct. 8, at its Fine Arts Center.
For the first time in over a year and a half, Verona Area High School Theater performers were back on stage.
This time, it was a new stage, too, as the high school theater department performed its musical production of “Xanadu” from Thursday, Oct. 7, to Saturday, Oct. 9, at the new high school’s Fine Arts Center, which can fit approximately 300 more people than the previous performing arts center at what is now Badger Ridge Middle School.
The plot of the musical followed the journey of Greek muse Kira (played by Bella Becker), who descended from the heavens into 1980 California to create the first roller disco after a human chalk artist named Sonny (Brennan Pelletier) draws her and her muse sisters. Kira’s sisters Calliope (Eva Perez) and Melpomene (Lora Reinfeldt) became jealous as she searched for “Xanadu,” something her father Zeus had promised to her, but prompted her banishment to Earth by making her fall for Sonny.
To create the roller disco, Kira and Sonny had to convince real estate mogul Danny (Daniel Christian) to sell them an old theater to renovate, and their plans almost fell through until Kira reminded Danny of an old love interest, Kitty.
The Muses sing "I'm Alive" to open the show during the Verona Area High School's production of "Xanadu," on Friday, Oct. 8, at its Fine Arts Center.
Kira/Clio (Isabella Becker) dons rollerstakes and an Australian accent as she seeks to disguise herself in the world of the mortals in California during the Verona Area High School's production of "Xanadu," on Friday, Oct. 8, at its Fine Arts Center.
From left, Kira/Clio (Isabella Becker) and Sonny (Brennen Pelletier) meet one another in California after Kira has come to the world of the mortals during the Verona Area High School's production of "Xanadu," on Friday, Oct. 8, at its Fine Arts Center.
From left, muses Calliope (Eva Perez) and Melpomene (Lora Reinfeldt) sing to "Evil Woman" as they decide to their muse sister Kira/Clio banished and killed by Zeus over their jealousy during the Verona Area High School's production of "Xanadu," on Friday, Oct. 8, at its Fine Arts Center.
Above from left, Melpomene (Lora Reinfeldt) and Calliope (Eva Perez) set a spell on Kira/Clio (Isabella Becker) and Sonny (Brennen Pellitier) to make them fall in love with one another while cleaning up the roller disco theater during the Verona Area High School's production of "Xanadu," on Friday, Oct. 8, at its Fine Arts Center.
Center, Danny (Daniel Christian) gets a make-over as the Muses take his tie and place it around his head during the Verona Area High School's production of "Xanadu," on Friday, Oct. 8, at its Fine Arts Center.
The Muses sing "I'm Alive" to open the show during the Verona Area High School's production of "Xanadu," on Friday, Oct. 8, at its Fine Arts Center.
Center, Kira/Clio (Isabella Becker) sings as she comes to life from artist Sonny's painting during the Verona Area High School's production of "Xanadu," on Friday, Oct. 8, at its Fine Arts Center.
From left, muses Calliope (Eva Perez) and Melpomene (Lora Reinfeldt) sing to "Evil Woman" as they decide to their muse sister Kira/Clio banished and killed by Zeus over their jealousy during the Verona Area High School's production of "Xanadu," on Friday, Oct. 8, at its Fine Arts Center.
Muse Calliope (Eva Perez) sings "Evil Woman" during the Verona Area High School's production of "Xanadu," on Friday, Oct. 8, at its Fine Arts Center.
From left, Kira/Clio (Isabella Becker) and Sonny (Brennen Pelletier) sing "Suddenly" during the Verona Area High School's production of "Xanadu," on Friday, Oct. 8, at its Fine Arts Center.
Above from left, Melpomene (Lora Reinfeldt) and Calliope (Eva Perez) set a spell on Kira/Clio (Isabella Becker) and Sonny (Brennen Pellitier) to make them fall in love with one another while cleaning up the roller disco theater during the Verona Area High School's production of "Xanadu," on Friday, Oct. 8, at its Fine Arts Center.
Center, Sonny (Brennen Pelletier) and the Muses sing "All Over the World" as they clean up the roller disco theater in time to meet the owner's demands during the Verona Area High School's production of "Xanadu," on Friday, Oct. 8, at its Fine Arts Center.
Center, Danny (Daniel Christian) gets a make-over as the Muses take his tie and place it around his head during the Verona Area High School's production of "Xanadu," on Friday, Oct. 8, at its Fine Arts Center.