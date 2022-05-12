In the evening of Wednesday, May 4, the Verona Police Department responded to a 911 call at Verona Area High School.
At approximately 8:30 p.m., while several school events were in progress including a track meet, police officers were dispatched to the 234 Wildcat Way school for a report of a passenger in a vehicle potentially being in possession of a long gun -- a category of firearms with long barrels.
During the incident, officers conducted a “high-risk” traffic stop and discovered two students in a vehicle in possession of splatter guns, a type of plastic paint gun. Also known as gel soft guns, these toy guns are similar in design to airsoft guns, but the bullets are made of water-filled gel beads.
“This incident is an example of how dangerous these toy guns can be,” an email sent to parents by the school district on May 4 stated. “We are thankful for the community member who exercised caution and contacted the authorities regarding this concern. The Verona Area School District is closely collaborating with VPD regarding this matter. The students responsible for this incident will be held accountable for their actions.”
There is a chance that spectators and athletes heard sirens or witnessed the incident, the email stated.
“Everyone remained safe, and the track meet and other events continued as scheduled,” the email from VAHS principal Pam Hammen, director of security Corey Saffold and superintendent Dr. Tremayne Clardy said. “The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority, so we continue to keep families informed of situations like this.”