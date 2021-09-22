While all Verona Area High School students can expect to receive a bit of star status on Saturday, Oct. 2, during the “Red carpet”-themed Homecoming dance, a select few will get the status of royalty.

The high school announced the Homecoming court in an email to the Press on Wednesday, Sept. 22. The court includes Kierra Garel, Morgan Kreuser, Cleo Becker, Claudia Bobb, Vonny Barnett, Patrick Fau, Osiris Montoya Garcia, Garrett Jones, Amelia Moody, Erik Jaschinksi, Kaya Ujikawa, Brennen Pelletier, Zeke Vargas and Kaeden Kaltenberg.

This will be the first Homecoming court the high school has featured in two years, after the fall Homecoming activities were postponed last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the spring Homecoming didn’t feature a court.

