The Verona Area School District's Board of Education passed a resolution in support of the district's Hmong, Asian American, and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Community during its meeting on Monday, Sept. 12.
According to the resolution, the Verona Area School District is committed to instructional representation of the AAPI community in its curriculum, supports the right of Hmong and AAPI students and families to live free of violence and fear, supports reporting mechanisms for hate crimes and the investigation of hate crimes and safety for those who report hate crimes against Hmong and AAPI individuals, commits to partnering with public and private organizations to understand and address individual and institutional racism as it relates to the Hmong and AAPI community, and ensuring that Hmong and AAPI students and families and staff are aware of these efforts.
Among the 5,732 students enrolled in the VASD in 2021-22, 38 percent were students of color, and just above four percent of the student population identified as Asian, according to a Sept. 12 news release from the district.
The Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) states that AAPI refers to those persons who trace their origins and ancestries back to the countries of East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, or the Pacific Islands.
“Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have lived and worked in Wisconsin for over 100 years, and have contributed greatly to our state’s rich history, culture, economy, and public service,” WASB states.
Between the 2010 to the 2020 Census periods, the population of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Wisconsin grew 36% from 131,061 to 177,901 people, increasing significantly faster than the state’s overall growth rate of 3.6 percent, the Sept. 12 VASD news release states.
At the same time, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the targeting of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Wisconsin and the United States, who have been confronted with anti-Asian hate and harassment, according to the news release.
The number of anti-Asian hate incidents from March 2020 to June 2021 totaled 9,081 across the United States, with 4,533 incidents occurring from January to June 2021 alone, according to the group Stop AAPI Hate.
“The VASD resolution reaffirms VASD’s commitment 'to a learning environment that is physically, socially, and emotionally safe for all students' and supports the cultivation of a welcoming, safe, and inclusive climate in all our schools for all people. It further recognizes and resolves that the board 'values curriculum and instruction that is challenging, standards-aligned, inclusive, culturally responsive, representative, innovative, and rigorous; and that all students will be given instruction that is personalized and works to prepare them to thrive in a diverse global society',” the news release states.