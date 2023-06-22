School board votes to keep Saffold after due process hearing June 21

The Verona Area School District board of education voted Wednesday, June 21 at a due process hearing to retain district director of security and crisis management Corey Saffold, who faces a felony child abuse charge stemming from a May 18 altercation with a Verona Area High School student.
Board member John Porco read the following statement on behalf of the board following closed session deliberations after a seven hour hearing that went into the early hours of Thursday, June 22.
“We do not condone the actions taken by Mr. Saffold, as they did not live up to our standards of our policies,” he said. “Dr. Clardy and his administration did the right thing in bringing this termination to us, as we would expect them to do for all of our children. Based upon Corey’s history and exemplary service to the district, we expect that he will work cooperatively with the administration to redefine the role, to better serve the director of security and crisis management, the director, its employees and its students going forward.”
According to a district news release, the due process hearing gathered information from the district and Saffold, including a video of the incident.
“The board considered all of the information shared to inform their decision regarding the employment status of the Director of Security & Crisis Management,” read the news release. “The board’s decision was to retain the Director of Security & Crisis Management as a district employee. The Verona Area School District appreciates and respects the board’s decision and look forward to moving forward together.”
According to a June 14 Verona Police Department news release, officers were dispatched to VAHS on May 18 for a “disruptive student who was reportedly being physical with security staff.” When officers arrived, a 17-year-old student had been detained by security staff and the security director reported being bitten by the student during the altercation.
The Verona Police Department investigated the disturbance and learned that Saffold struck the student in the head and was the first to initiate any physical contact during the disturbance.
“After completing the investigation and after a careful review of the facts, it was determined the act of physically striking the juvenile in this instance was not legally justified and was considered an assault,” read the release. “The Verona Police Department asked the Dane County District Attorney’s office to complete an independent review of the facts and they agreed a crime had occurred and filed a Criminal Complaint charging the security director with Physical Abuse to a Child.”
Following the incident, Saffold was placed on leave immediately and remains on unpaid leave. Deputy superintendent Chad Wiese is coordinating safety and security management for the district at this time, the release states.
Kasieta Legal Group, LLC’s released a statement Saffold was “obligated to interact with a student who threatened to assault several school staff members and disrupted the learning environment for an extended time,” and as a result, the school security team requested Saffold’s assistance.
“After the young man threatened Mr. Saffold with physical violence, Saffold was compelled to act,” the release states. “Saffold was faced with an aggressive, abusive and larger young man who repeatedly disregarded verbal instructions. Corey responded reasonably and in the best interest of all students and staff, given the circumstances. Because of Mr. Saffold’s involvement, the matter was resolved without anyone other than Mr. Saffold being injured.”
A court status conference for Saffold is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. Monday, July 17.