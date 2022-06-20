On Wednesday, June 8, Sugar Creek Elementary held an all-school “Clap Out” for fifth graders on their last full day of elementary school. The students were able to parade through the school with their teachers while the rest of the school’s students and staff gathered to cheer them on.
The celebration carried into the gymnasium, where families gathered for the first ever Fifth Grade Promotion to send the students off to middle school. The class of 109 included 50 students who moved into Sugar Creek over the last six years.