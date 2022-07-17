Sugar Creek Elementary School received welcomed news from the Department of Public Instruction at the end of last month – that they have earned a "Recognized School" status for progress in expanding, refining, and sustaining implementation of a system of supports for improved student outcomes in reading, math, and behavior.
On June 24, the 740 North Main Street elementary school received official notification that it had been awarded silver in all three categories: math, reading and behavior. For each category, they had to submit artifacts and evidence to prove to the State’s review committee that they’d achieved the benchmarks.
“Congratulations to Sugar Creek Elementary School for your efforts in implementing an equitable, multi-level system of supports,” the letter states. “Creating a system that meets the needs of all students is rewarding work that takes the determination of your school community. The work your school community has accomplished lays a solid foundation for the future expansion and refinement of your equitable, multi-level system of supports.”
Sugar Creek was recognized by the Wisconsin Response to Intervention (Rtl) Center and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Funded by the Wisconsin DPI, the Wisconsin Rtl Center supports schools and districts by providing statewide training and technical assistance. Its mission is “to build the capacity of Wisconsin schools to develop and sustain equitable, multi-level systems of supports to ensure success for all students.”
The center’s Recognized Schools program celebrates school progress in expanding, refining, and sustaining implementation of a system of supports for improved student outcomes. Schools are recognized at the bronze, silver, gold, or platinum level in the content areas of reading, mathematics, and behavior.
Levels indicate implementation progress. Silver means “at full implementation or fidelity in one content area at the universal level for at least two years and at the selected level for at least one year.”
“Their letter to us noted Sugar Creek’s progress with historically marginalized groups of students, which is a wonderful testament to the dedication and hard work of our staff at a particularly trying time – during a pandemic – to helping students make academic progress,” Sugar Creek principal Todd Brunner told the Press.
He said applying for this award is optional, and because it’s challenging, it’s not common.
Principal Brunner along with Sugar Creek school psychologist Charlene Cardona-Avelares, and dean of students Laura Marquardt spearheaded the lengthy application process.
Meeting the criteria is difficult, because it means changing systems of a school and mindsets of staff in order to reimagine how one's school operates, Brunner said.
“For example, part of our success with mathematics is tied to our work with small, targeted groups of students using data, a schoolwide teaming structure called Professional Learning Communities, a solid new curriculum called Bridges, and on-going all-staff professional development on the new state Math standards,” he told the Press.
They placed silver in all three categories available.
“While we wanted the Gold, and know we can achieve it next year, we are very proud of the silver and the State replied that our evidence showed "improved outcomes" for English Language Learner students, which is wonderful,” Brunner said.
A school also has to be invited to apply.
“You can't just seek this award out,” Brunner said. “The Department of Instruction notifies schools if they qualify to apply.”
Brunner doesn't know if other VASD schools were invited. Verona Area School District public information officer Marcie Pfeifer-Soderbloom told the Press she’s also not aware of other VASD schools that have applied.
This is not the first year that Sugar Creek tried for this award.
“We have tried other years, too,” Brunner said. “In fact, we have won the gold before.”
Sugar Creek Elementary has won 16 total local, state, and national awards since 2013 for success in the areas of health and wellness, math, reading, and behavior, Brunner said.
There is not a cost involved in applying. Each year, school's have to reply. The designation is only good for one year.
“It's important to understand the directionality of the work,” Pfeifer-Soderbloom added. “Sugar Creek did the work to support and help students succeed. The award and recognition affirms that work and the results. Sugar Creek didn't do the work of supporting students to win the recognition, but received the recognition as a result of good work they would have been doing anyway, regardless of if the award existed or not.”
The school will receive an award package as recognition for their efforts along with a kit to assist the school in sharing these accomplishments.
“Once more, congratulations to your whole school community,” the Wisconsin Department of Instruction wrote in its letter. “We look forward to supporting you in your continued success and helping you ensure all of your students graduate college and career ready.”