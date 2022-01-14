Student behavior hasn’t necessarily been the biggest talking point during a pandemic that interrupted and changed the school day – but one of Verona Area School District’s elementary schools has found nearly 500 instances of good behavior in the last two years.

Sugar Creek Elementary School reached 4,000 “good calls home” as of January, with the last milestone of 3,000 calls being reached in October 2019. The 4,000th call was made to the family of first grade student Salim, who was nominated by his teacher because of his “excellent work and great effort,” an email from Sugar Creek principal Todd Brunner to school families read.

Brunner wrote in an email to the Press that he relishes the ability to talk directly with families to let them know how much they care for and are proud of their students, and allows him to be the “chief cheerleader of children.”

“Just think what kids have been through: two years of shocking nation-wide school shutdowns, very slow reopenings, and now the daily stresses about Omicron,” he wrote. “It's more important than ever that schools like Sugar Creek focus on creating a real culture of belonging and community for our students, staff and families.”

In the past, students have gotten good news calls home for demonstrating leadership qualities in class, or helping their peers in everyday things like taking the time to play a board game with them.

School staff started conducting the phone calls in 2011, as a part of the school’s Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) approach. PBIS uses “re-teaching” as a method of behavior management rather than punishment, and Sugar Creek has been a PBIS school since 2008.

The phone calls consist of staff telling parents when their children make good choices during the school day, Brunner said, such as exemplifying the school’s principles of being kind, respectful, responsible and being a problem solver.

Brunner wrote in the email to families that staff works hard to recognize students for doing the right thing.

“We all know that sometimes, some students have hard days and may make poor choices,” he wrote. “The way it works is any staff member can share with me a compliment for a student connected to our Fantastic Four school expectations, and I will share the good news with the student’s family.”