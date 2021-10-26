Verona Area School District residents will see a slight decrease in their school tax mill rate this year – but for those who saw increases in their property value, they might not feel any benefit.

The Verona Area Board of Education on Monday, Oct. 25, approved the district’s final budget, which includes $44.2 million in property taxes, a little more than $21.1 million in state general aid and $1.4 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER). The increase in state aid, which is approximately $2.5 million more than the district was anticipating, will allow the district to reduce its mill rate slightly from $12.88 to $12.64.

The increase in state general aid for the 2021-22 school year is the direct result of the state Department of Public Instruction’s equalized values report, which seeks to level the playing field by providing districts with lower-valued properties more state funding. The additional state aid will help the district with what’s shaping up to be a tough budget for 2022-23, district assistant superintendent of business services Chad Wiese told board members during a budget presentation to the board.

While the additional state aid doesn’t increase the amount of money the district can spend this year, it will allow the district to relieve some of the tax burden back onto the state and to reserve some of its ESSER III funds allocated in the American Rescue Plan stimulus package to balance its budget next year.

“Reality is, there is a chance some of that ESSER funding will need to go toward just running our school district next year,” Wiese told the board on Oct. 18. “We’ve essentially set aside that insurance policy for our team and the school board as we move into some unknowns for the 2022-23 school year.”

