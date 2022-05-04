When the COVID-19 pandemic reached Wisconsin in March of 2020, the remainder of the school year from graduations to class trips all had to be canceled. For teachers at then- Badger Ridge Middle School, it also meant not getting a chance to properly say goodbye to their building before being transitioned down the street into the former high school building.
When the district shuffled around as the new high school opened, the 740 N. Main St. building became home to Sugar Creek Elementary School, the second largest elementary school in Dane County.
It’s actually the third time in the building’s history it’s been renamed. It first opened as Verona Area Middle School in 1992 and became Badger Ridge in 2000. That 30-year history was celebrated on May 1 at the school, with Governor Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers in attendance. Evers was the Verona Area School District superintendent when the school building was opened and led the referendum to get it built.
Around 65 past and present Verona Area Middle School and Badger Ridge Middle School administrators and staff attended. There was a short ceremony, tables with photos and memorabilia, and the entire building was open for self-guided tours.
For outgoing Badger Ridge staff, their exit from the building was “unfriendly and complicated,” Sugar Creek Elementary School principal Todd Brunner told the Press. Two years ago, they had to clear out their classrooms to prepare to move into the old high school in monitored shifts where they could not meet up with or speak to the other teachers.
“They never got the chance to say farewell to the school or to each other,” he said.
Sugar Creek took over the building after vacating its former home at 420 Church Ave. That property is set to be developed into retail space, housing and a park.
Prior to being either Badger Ridge or Sugar Creek, the building first opened as Verona Area Middle School. In 2000, the middle school had reached 1,100 students and broke into two schools – the other being Savanna Oaks Middle School in Fitchburg.
When the building first opened, its design was considered cutting edge at the time, Brunner said. Evers had gotten teachers to help design their own educational spaces – the physical education teacher designed the gymnasium, the chemistry teacher helped design the science lab, the art and music teachers had a say in their classrooms.
“He really gave the power of designing to the people who knew those fields best instead of the architects, he knew how powerful that was,” Brunner said.
Though, with the building switching from a middle to an elementary school, it needed some upgrades. In 2020, the same referendum that funded the building of the new high school provided funds for some renovations to the future Sugar Creek home.
New air conditioning and bathrooms were put in and the music wing was remodeled into a kindergarten and art wing. A family community outreach room was also built and a new staff meeting room.
During the May 1 reunion, Gov. Evers noted that he never dreamed when he led the referendum 30 years ago to construct the 740 N. Main St. school that one day not only his own kids would go to school there, but also currently a grandson, as well.
And for administrators across the district now placed everywhere from New Century Charter School to Savanna Oaks Middle School, the building is where they began their careers, Brunner said.
“Badger Ridge had a high-performing professional group of staff who worked hard for kids and went on to become an incredible group of district administrators,” he said. “They made so many memories in this building, they loved the chance to come back and see it.”