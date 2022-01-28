Two dozen Verona Area School District middle and high school students have received the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Outstanding Young Person Award.
Students were honored for their commitment to academic achievement, school involvement and community service and on Sunday, Jan. 16, alongside a total of 265 students from around Dane County who were nominated for the award. The award ceremony, in its 38th year, is organized by the Urban League of Greater Madison and came back to being an in-person event this year after a year of being virtual.
Students are nominated for the Outstanding Young Person award by teachers or other schools staff, and are judged for an award based on academic performance, community service and extracurricular participation. The number of district students honored is on par with previous years – in 2021, 23 of the district’s students were honored.
Schools can nominate a maximum of two students per grade level for the award.
Badger Ridge Middle School student honorees are: Aliyah Ellis, Emmanuel Ampong, Israel Edwards, Nicodemus Braxton, Symone Edwards and Princess Miles.
Core Knowledge Charter School student honorees are: Alyssa Vu, Amreen Said, Leilah McGowan, Moises Garcia and Vinuja Jayawickrama.
Savanna Oaks Middle School student honorees are: Abebu Barnett, Habib Ogunmola, Lynnzee Anderson and Rakeia Bray.
Verona Area High School student honorees are: Aariya Gopal, DyShaun McDaniel, Edilfanta Van De Grift, Electra Lucero, Gayla Bullocks, Kaya Ujikawa, Ojaswi Pasachhe, Toritseju Blagogee and Zephirine Zoungonou.